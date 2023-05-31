Shriners Children’s Named Partner for NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Watkins Glen International

Shriners Children’s was named the partner for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 19, the track announced today, further solidifying the global healthcare organization’s relationship with NASCAR.

The Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen makes Watkins Glen International the second track to welcome Shriners Children’s as a partner. The one-of-a-kind healthcare system also teamed up with Darlington Raceway for its 2022 weekend presenting rights and spring Xfinity Series race in 2023.

“We’re honored to help support the Shriners Children’s mission through this new partnership.” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “Their services help change the lives of children and their families across so many communities, including those just a few miles away at their location in Erie, Pennsylvania. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have them on board for our NASCAR Race weekend in August.”

Shriners Children’s is dedicated to providing children with specialized healthcare and treating each young patient who walks through their doors, regardless of the families’ insurance status or ability to pay.

Since opening their first establishment in 1922, Shriners Children’s has expanded to multiple locations spanning across the United States as well as Mexico and Canada, transforming lives through their world-class research, amazing pediatric specialty care, and medical education leadership systems.

“We are excited to head to Watkins Glen International in August and are grateful for NASCAR’s continued support of our mission to improve the lives of children around the world,” said Kenny Craven, Imperial Potentate of Shriners International and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Shriners Children’s. “Since our first hospital opened in 1922, Shriners Children’s is proud to have cared for more than 1.5 million children, regardless of the families’ ability to pay. We look forward to sharing our healthcare system’s life-changing story with the world throughout this event.”

The Shriners Children’s 200 is the second race in a triple-header weekend at Watkins Glen International. The action begins on Friday, Aug. 18, with the ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 at The Glen, followed by Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children’s 200 at The Glen.

The race weekend comes to a close on Sunday, Aug. 20, with the NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen, as drivers tackle the turns throughout the 2.45-mile road course.

To purchase NASCAR race tickets or for camping and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com. Fans can view the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series schedules and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

WGI PR