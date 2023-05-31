Cabo Wabo® Tequila Named NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement Partner at Michigan International Speedway

Michigan International Speedway (M.I.S.) announced today that Cabo Wabo® Tequila will serve as the race entitlement partner for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race. The race is now called the Cabo Wabo® 250 and will take place on Saturday, August 5.

In addition, the partnership includes naming rights to the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila, an all-inclusive club, located trackside in Turn 4. For more information and to purchase tickets to the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila, click here.

This comes on the heels of Cabo Wabo® Tequila being named the first-ever “Official Tequila Sponsor of NASCAR” and the “Official Tequila Sponsor of Michigan International Speedway” in January 2023.

“The entitlement of the Cabo Wabo® 250 and the Turn 4 Club Presented by Cabo Wabo® Tequila are the next steps in a fun partnership with Cabo Wabo® Tequila at M.I.S.,” said Michigan International Speedway President Joe Fowler. “We definitely share their passion for doing things with full-on flavor and know our fans will, too.”

The Mexican-born 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila has an unmistakable taste that goes with an unmistakable American attitude – one that cuts no corners and makes no apologies, inspiring all to revel in the good life. Bigger, bolder, and better represents Cabo Wabo® Tequila, and the brand is bringing that to life with concerts, on-site activations, and racing-themed social content in partnership with NASCAR.

“Our sponsorship of the Cabo Wabo® 250 is the natural next step in what we see as a long and prosperous future with the sport and with Michigan International Speedway,” said Campari America’s Vice President of Marketing Andrea Sengara. “It’s amazing to see how seamlessly Cabo Wabo® has become part of the NASCAR family, and we look forward to continue going all in for racing fans on and off the track.”

The August race weekend at M.I.S. begins with the ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 on Friday, Aug. 4, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cabo Wabo® 250 on Saturday, Aug. 5. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend’s action with the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, Aug. 6.

Whether watching a race on T.V., or live at the track, Cabo Wabo® reminds you to always drink responsibly. The brand recognizes that sometimes the boldest thing we can do is take our foot off the gas.

Tickets are available for purchase via phone at 888-905-7223 or online at mispeedway.com.

