Amsoil Usac Non-wing National Sprint Car Tour to Open at Grandview Speedway Tuesday, June 13, 358 Modifieds Join for Big Doubleheader, Advance Tickets Now Available

There is a storm brewing and heading East right in the path of the Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night, June 13 when the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series hosts the AMOSIL USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Tour and the 358 NASCAR Modifieds in this always popular double-header event. This will mark the 16th Annual USAC Eastern Storm and the event is presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings.

The top drivers of USAC will be in town to chase the $6,000 payoff in the 40 lap Jesse Hockett Classic. The 358 Modfieds are also on the program chasing a $3,000 to win payoff or $5,000 for a first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner in the Pioneer Pole Building 30 lap main event. GT Radiators has posted a $100 bonus for the Modified heat and consolation winners. Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets for the Tuesday, June 13 event are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day. Adult admission tickets are $30, children 6 to 11 are $10 and children 5 and under will be admitted free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

The USAC National Sprint Car Tour expects to provide a talented field to include C.J. Leary, Justin Grant, Emerson Axsom, Brady Bacon, Robert Ballu, Kyle Cummins, Kevin Thomas Jr., Jake Swanson, and Chase Stockon just to name a few.

Local drivers Briggs Danner, Tim Buckwalter, Alex Bright and Steven Drevicki are expected to be strong contenders to collect the $6,000 top prize. So remember, don’t count out any of these local non-wing stars to steal the show.

A talented 358 Modified roster is expected for this event. The modifieds will qualify through a series of qualifying events, leading up to the 30 lap PPB feature. Likely contenders for the modifieds include Brett Kressley, Craig VonDohren, Jeff Strunk, Billy Pauch Jr., Rick Laubach, and Jared Umbenhauer just to name a few.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA , Pioneer Pole Buildings, HVAC Distributors and Rich Mar Florist. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators.

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

