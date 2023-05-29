First Time Thunder Winners, Brian Hirthler & Logan Watt Claim Sunday Night Victories At Grandview Speedway in the 2nd Annual Pioneer Pole Buildings Balls to the Wall 50

A pair of first-time NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill winners kicked off the 2023 series of special summer events. Brian Hirthler picked up his first ever Modified win in the Balls to the Wall 50 presented by Pioneer Pole Buildings as Logan Watt took the win the 602 Sportsman main event Sunday night at Grandview Speedway. This marked the 150th NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series since the series started in 1990.



“This is absolutely incredible,” Hirthler said in victory lane, surrounded by a large group of family, friends, and fans. “We were put in a great position with the invert in the final segment and just had to battle to stay up front.”



Hirthler kicked off the final segment of the Balls to the Wall 50 on the pole, after a 4-car invert at lap 35, with Brett Kressley assuming the second spot. Hirthler’s Pioneer Metal Roofing #4* claimed the top spot on the drop of the green flag while Kressley battled Duane Howard and Mike Gular. Gular moved to second with five laps remaining and aggressively battled Hirthler for the $5,000 winner’s share. Despite late race contact with Gular and a hard charging Duane Howard, Hirthler claimed the victory.



Gular and Billy Pauch Jr. received $1,500 bonuses from GT Radiator Repair for leading their segments at the 4-car invert. The top-10 runners all received a payout at the lap 20 and lap 35 competition caution.



For his win, Hirthler took home a total payday of $5,200; Gular with $4,050 after leading the lap 35 segment and finishing second, Howard claimed $2700 for his third place finish, Brett Kressley $1800 for fourth, Jeff Strunk $1,450 for fifth. Billy Pauch Jr.’s segment win and 8th place finish earned a $2,725 share.



358 Modified Heat Races were won by Jeff Strunk, Doug Manmiller and Duane Howard. Ryan Watt and Craig Von Dohren claimed the consolation events.

The PPB Balls to the Wall 50 for 358 Modifieds was an amazing race that went non-stop with the exception of the two competition cautions where the top four drivers inverted the running order. The battle for the top four spots was continuous throughout the entire 50 laps.

In addition to the big payoff for the 50 lap PPB Balls to the Wall feature that paid $5,000 to win, $1,000 for tenth and $500 to take the green, GT Radiators of Ambler, PA posted an additional $5,000 in bonus money that was earned by the drivers running in the top ten on lap 20 and again on lap 35.



Teen racer, Logan Watt picked up the win in the 602 Sportsman main event overtaking Brad Grim on lap 19 and sailing on to victory. Brad Grim finished in second, Logan Bauman in third, Jordan Henn in fourth and Parker Guldin in fifth battling from the 18th starting position.



602 Sportsman Heat races were won by Brad Grim, Jordan Henn, and Hunter Iataese. Ron Soloman won the 602 Sportsman consolation event.



Thunder on the Hill Racing Series returns on Tuesday, June 13 for the USAC Non-Wing National Sprint Car Series Jesse Hockett Classic as part of the Eastern Storm. The 358 Modifieds join for this exciting doubleheader.



For more information about NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series visit www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com



358 Modifieds

Heat 1 (10 Laps) – 1. Jeff Strunk 2. Bobby Trapper Jr. 3. Steve Young 4. John Willman 5. Jared Umbenhauer 6. Louden Reimert

Heat 2 (10 Laps) – 1. Doug Manmiller 2. Brett Kressley 3. Jack Butler 4. Billy Pauch 5. Kevin Beach 6. Eric Kormann

Heat 3 (10 Laps) – 1. Duane Howard 2. Brian Hirthler 3. Alex Yankowski 4. Mike Gular 5. Jimmy Leiby 6. Ron Haring Jr.

Consi 1 (10 Laps) – 1. Ryan Watt 2. Mike Lisowski 3. Bobby Gunther-Walsh

Consi 2 (10 Laps) – 1. Craig Von Dohren 2. Rick Laubach 3. Eddie Strada

Feature (50 Laps) – 1. Brian Hirthler 2. Mike Gular 3. Duane Howard 4. Brett Kressley 5. Jeff Strunk 6. Craig Von Dohren 7. Billy Pauch Jr. 8. Doug Manmiller 9. Jack Butler 10. Jared Umbenhauer 11. Louden Reimert 12. Rick Laubach 13. Mike Lisowski 14. Alex Yankowski 15. Ryan Watt 16. Jimmy Leiby 17. Eddie Strada 18. Kevin Beach 19. Bobby Gunther Walsh 20. Eric Kormann 21. John Willman 22. Ron Haring Jr. 23. Steve Young 24. Bobby Trapper Jr.



602 Sportsman

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – 1. Brad Grim 2. Decker Swinehart 3. Logan Watt 4. Jesse Hirthler 5. Kevin Olenick 6. Zach Steffey

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – 1. Jordan Henn 2. Ryan Graver 3. Molly Truss 4. Talan Carter 5. Tom Miller Jr. 6. Mike Stofflet

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – 1. Hunter Iatalese 2. Dakota Kohler 3. Logan Bauman 4. Nathan Mohr 5. Kenny Bock 6. Parker Guldin

Consi (8 Laps) – 1. Ron Soloman 2. Mark Mohr 3. BJ Joly 4. Joey Vaccaro 5. Colton Perry 6. Dallas Bridenbach

Feature (25 Laps) – 1. Logan Watt 2. Brad Grim 3. Logan Baumann 4. Jordan Henn 5. Parker Guldin 6. Hunter Iatalese 7. Talan Carter 8. Dakota Kohler 9. Nathan Mohr 10. Kevin Olenik 11. Zach Steffey 12. Kenny Bock 13. Mike Stofflet 14. Ryan Graver 15. BJ Joly 16. Colton Perry 17. Mark Mohr 18. Molly Truss 19. Joey Vaccaro 20. Tom Miller Jr. 21. Jesse Hirthler 22. Dallas Bridenbach 23. Decker Swinehart 24. Ronny Soloman

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators.

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Thunder on the Hill Racing Series Phone: 443-513-4456

Series Website: http://www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

Track Website: http://www.grandviewspeedway.com

Twitter/Instagram: @TOTHRACING

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/thunderonthehill

Grandview Speedway PR