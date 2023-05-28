Doug Manmiller, Kyle Smith, Scott Schaffer, Gage Phillps Are All Winners Saturday Night at Grandview Speedway

Doug Manmiller of Shoemakersville, Pa. became the first repeat feature winner of the season after capturing the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified main event Saturday night at Grandview Speedway

Manmiller started tenth in the 28-car main event, battled with Mike Lisowski of Minersville, Pa. for four laps before grabbing the lead to score lap 14, then held off some serious late race challenges from Brett Kressley of Orefield, Pa. in the closing laps to score his 32nd career Saturday night NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series feature win.

Kyle Smith of Fleetwood, Pa. started thirteenth in the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event, was part of a spectacular five car race for the lead that lasted for ten laps, then was able to gain the lead with just five laps remaining, to motor on to his first win of the season and fourth career win at Grandview on Saturday night.

Both winners received bonus money (Modified $300, Sportsman $200) from T.P. Trailers and Truck Equipment of Limerick, Pa., sponsors of the two divisions at Grandview Speedway, in a program that is run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner.

Scott Schaffer was the Modified winner and Gage Phillips took the Sportsman win during the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage main event.

The T.P. Trailer Modified main event saw Bob Trapper Sr. of Scranton, Pa. lead the opening eight laps while some great action was going on behind him.

Ray Swinehart of Perkiomenville, Pa. and Mike Lisowski were dueling for second while Dylan Swinehart of Fleetwood, Pa. and a quick moving Doug Manmiller were battling for fourth. Right behind them was a three-car scramble for position between Ryan Grim of Laurys Station, Pa., Eddie Strada of Lake Ariel, Pa., and Brett Kressley who was quickly on the move from 13th starting spot.

A caution on lap eight reset the field, and during the caution leader Trapper Sr. pulled off the track handing the lead to Ray Swinehart.

The restart saw Lisowski out race Swinehart down the backstretch to grab the lead, with Manmiller and Dylan Swinehart following into second and third. Manmiller then began to pressure Lisowski for the lead, and after some side-by-side action took over the top spot down the back straightaway on lap thirteen.

The race ran uninterrupted from that point till the end, with Lisowski, Grim, Kressley and Craig Von Dohren of Oley, Pa. waging war for the second spot, while Manmiller would build a comfortable lead.

Kressley would move by Lisowski on lap 21 and Von Dohren would gain third on lap 22, setting the stage for the late race drama, leaving Lisowski to fend off challenges from Grim and Jeff Strunk of Boyertown, Pa. for the remaining top five positions.

It appeared as though Manmiller had a big enough advantage to cruise to the win, but after taking second spot, Kressley was quick to track down Manmiller, and for the final three laps the duel was on for the win.

Manmiller, Kressley and Von Dohren battled through some lapped traffic in an exciting conclusion to the race, but Manmiller was able to stave off all challenges to score his second feature win of the season.

At the checkered it was Manmiller, Kressley, Von Dohren, Strunk, Lisowski, Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter of Douglasville, Pa., Dylan Swinehart, Jared Umbenhauer of Richland, Pa. who qualified from the consolation, and Strada.

Winning the qualifying heats for the 34 cars on hand were Ray Swinehart, Strada and Strunk with Umbenhauer winning the consolation.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman 25-lap main event saw Kenny Bock of Birdsboro, Pa. take the early lead followed by Tom Miller of Gilbertsville, Pa., and Zane Roth of Slatington, Pa. who were in a battle for second position.

Following two quick cautions on laps four and five, the action really heated up with Roth taking second and challenging Bock for the lead, which he did take for two laps before Bock took back the top spot-on lap nine after some great side by side action.

This action became part of an unbelievable five car race for the top spot which included many different players as position kept changing. In the hunt were Zach Steffey of Sinking Spring, Pa., Dakota Kohler of Kutztown, Pa., Logan Bauman of Bechtelsville, Pa., TJ Mayberry of Sellersville, Pa., and a fast-climbing Kyle Smith.

During a ten lap stretch in the middle of the feature, five cars circled the track practically under a blanket battling for the lead, with Bock out front, Kohler second, Smith third, running up in the high groove, followed by Bauman and Mayberry.

Smith eventually snuck by Kohler on lap 17 and set his sights on Bock. His chance came as the leaders exited turn four to score lap 20, as Smith powered off the bottom lane to sneak by Bock and take a lead he would never surrender.

At the finish it was Smith scoring the win to become the fifth different Sportsman winner this season, followed by Kohler, Bauman, Mayberry, Bock, Roth, Mark Kemmerer of Pennsburg, Pa., Brad Grim of Coplay, Pa., Parker Guldin of Fleetwood, Pa., and Addison Meitzler of Kempton, Pa.

Winning the qualifying heats for the 42 cars on hand were Steffey, Kyle Smith, Tom Miller Sr., and Brad Grim with Jesse Hirthler of Boyertown, Pa. and Brian Hirthler of Green Lane, Pa. winning the consolations.

Scott Schaffer took the lead early and led the entire distance to take the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage feature win. Andy Cassel pressured Schaffer most of the way, recovered from a spin and finished second, followed by Wes Cassel, Kevin Kuser, Joe Medaglia, and the Sportsman winner Gage Phillips who was sixth.

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, plus the only visit of the season by the Wingless Super Sportsman in a racing program sponsored by A.D. Moyer Lumber Company.

The show on Saturday, June 3 will include qualifying events for all three classes leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap features for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and Wingless Super Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Grandstand admission for adults will be $22, students 10-15 with ID are $12, while children ages 9 and under will be admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

Since the 1960's, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): DOUG MANMILLER, Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jeff Strunk, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Grim, Tim Buckwalter, Dylan Swinehart, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Kevin Hirthler, Ryan Watt, Rick Laubach, Jesse Leiby, Justin Grim, Jimmy Leiby, Mark Malcolm, Joe Funk, John Willman, Ryan Beltz, Ray Swinehart, Eric Biehn, Bobby Trapper Jr, Bobby Trapper Sr., Chris Gambler, Kevin Graver Jr., Craig Whitmoyer, Ron Haring Jr.

DID NOT QUALIFY: Eric Kormann, Darin Schuler, Lex Shive, Mark Kratz, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Steve Young

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): KYLE SMITH, Dakota Kohler, Logan Bauman, TJ Mayberry, Kenny Bock, Zane Roth, Mark Kemmerer, Brad Grim, Parker Guldin, Addison Meitzler, Logan Watt, Adrianna Delliponti, Brett Gilmore, Decker Swinehart, Cody Manmiller, Jesse Hirthler, Nathan Mohr, Brian Hirthler, Ryan Graver, Mark Mohr, Zach Steffey, Nicholas Hamm, Michael Burrows, Tom Miller Sr., Jesse Landis, Ronnie Solomon, Andy Ressler

DID NOT QUALIFY: BJ Joly, Keith Haring, Tom Miller Jr., Kaitlyn Bailey, Troy Gibson, Tyler Vidal, Colton Perry, Molly Struss, Mark Gaugler, Mike Stofflet, Nick Faust, Kyle Hartzell, Dallas Breidenbach, Nathan Horn, Hunter Iatalese

OUTLAW RACING SERIES VINTAGE FEATURE FINISH (15 laps): SCOTT SCHAFFER (Modified), Andy Cassel, Wes Cassel, Kevin Kuser, Joe Medaglia, GAGE PHILLIPS (Sportsman), Curt Neiman, Gene Whitehouse, Myron Haydt, Tori Hall, Leon Gaugler, Steve Hahn, Sven Olsen, Ron Paulson

