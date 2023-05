Macon IL Speedway Friday Night Results

The Macon Speedway pits were packed for night #2 of Cornfield Combat featuring the PureMax Racing Oil HART Non-Wing Micros, Restricted Micros, and Junior Sprints .

Tulsa, OK driver Frank Flud claimed the victory in the HART Non-Wing Micros, besting a field of 63 entries. Braxton Flatt was the winner in the Junior Sprint class, while 9-year old Eli Holden claimed the Restricted Micro win.

Next up will be "Cornfield Combat" night #3 Saturday, May 26 with HART NW Micros $5k to win, plus more Junior Sprint and Restricted Micro action. The Memorial Day Twin 50's are coming up this Monday, May 29 with Big Ten TOPLESS Mods and Pro Lates plus Pro Mods, Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Hornets.