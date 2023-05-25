Advance Tickets Available for Sunday, May 28 Balls to Wall 50 for Modifieds and Tuesday, June 13 Usac National Sprint Tour & 358 Modifieds

Four exciting NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series events are planned for 2023 and it all gets underway on Sunday night, May 28 with the Pioneer Pole Building 2nd Annual Balls to the Wall 50 Invert Race for 358 Modifieds joined by the 602 Sportsman. Race time is set for 7:30 PM.

Advance tickets are now available for the Sunday, May 28 Balls to the Wall 50 and the Tuesday, June 13 USAC Sprints/358 Modified Doubleheader. For Advance tickets please call 443 513 4456 and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need and for which show. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the Will Call Window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstand at 4:30 PM, thirty minutes before general admission tickets go on sale.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators of Ambler, PA

Sunday, May 28 7:30 PM

358 Modified PPB Balls to the Wall 50 Plus 602 Sportsman

“A Unique, Wild & Crazy Invert Race for the Modifieds” *

GT Radiator $1,500 bonus paid on lap 20 & 35

Possible $12,000 to win 50 lap Invert Race for 358 Mods

Tuesday, June 13 7:30 PM

Pioneer Pole Buildings Night

USAC Non-Wing National Tour

The Eastern Storm Jesse Hockett Classic 40 laps $6,000 to win

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, June 27 7:30 PM

HVAC Distributors Partners for Success Night

PA 410 Sprint Speed Week

The Hodnett Cup $10,000 to win 35 laps

Plus 358 Modifieds* PPB $2,000 first time Modified Winners Bonus

Tuesday, July 25 7:30 PM (rain date: Wednesday, July 26 7:30 PM)

Levan Machine & Truck Equipment present:

The Rich Mar Florist

High Limits 410 Sprints 40 laps

$23,023 To Win

*NASCAR points

Grandview Speedway Contact Information Track Phone: 610-754-7688

GPS USERS: 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505

Located less than a mile off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown, PA

Grandview Speedway PR