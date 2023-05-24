AMS adds live music and entertainment to free 4th of July race week kickoff

The free, massive fireworks show that will kick off Atlanta’s summer NASCAR event just got even better.

Atlanta Motor Speedway has added a ton of live entertainment and activities to complement the largest fireworks show on Atlanta’s Southside: the Fr8Auctions.com Fireworks Extravaganza. The event – which is free to race fans and the community – signals the start of a fun-filled week of racing and family fun that coincides with the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart.

Before fireworks light up the sky, fans in attendance will enjoy an evening full of complementary attractions: contemporary Christian band NewSong, American hip-hop artist Tedashii, and the Pit Road Pickers will each perform live concerts, NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell will participate in a Q&A with fans, and an assortment of classic cars will be seen at the Summit Racing Equipment Car Display. Plus the fireworks won’t be the only pyro show of the night; Jerry McCart’s famous flame-throwing jet truck will awe onlookers before the fireworks begin.

“We are excited to partner with Atlanta Motor Speedway to create the largest fireworks show on Atlanta’s southside,” said Marcus Barela, CEO and founder of Fr8Auctions. “The evening will be filled with lots of activities for friends and families of all ages to enjoy, and better yet, the event is absolutely free to attend. Our passion for creating memories at the speedway is at the core of what we do at Fr8Auctions, and we look forward to a memorable night with the community on July 4th.”

“Atlanta’s summer NASCAR race is unlike any other and we’re proving that once again with a huge night of free fun for everyone to enjoy on Independence Day,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “We have week full of night racing, concerts, and entertainment in store for our fans. Thanks to our great partners at Fr8Auctions, we’re kicking it all off with a night of family, community and fireworks on the 4th of July. We can’t wait to see everyone there as we celebrate the kick-off of Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart race week and the United States of America!”

The July 4th event kicks off Atlanta’s July NASCAR event, which features a pair of races running at night, under the lights: the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, July 8, and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Sunday, July 9. The racing action is surrounded by hours and hours Revs & Riffs concerts and fan entertainment in the AMS Fan Zone throughout the weekend, and complemented by fan-centric activities during the week as well.

Tickets and camping for Atlanta’s summer NASCAR event are available now at www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR