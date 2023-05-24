Wednesday, May 24

Delta Arsenal Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

Speedway News
Wednesday, May 24 34
Delta Arsenal Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

New for the 2023 season at Stafford Motor Speedway, Delta Arsenal of Wallingford, CT has joined the contingency program.  Delta Arsenal will provide a bonus of $150 to each SK Modified® feature winner during the 2023 season.  Delta Arsenal’s contribution will bring the weekly SK Modified® feature winner’s purse up to $1,825.

 

“Stafford is quite a distance from Wallingford but we’re trying to promote Delta Arsenal and all the services they have to offer to people out here,” said Larry Vaughn, co-owner of Delta Arsenal.  “Delta Arsenal has tactical training and a shooting facility and they also offer gunsmithing, custom work, and we have a retail store.  We hope that people will come on down to Delta Arsenal and see why we’re Connecticut’s premier firearm facility.”

 

The 2022 season saw 12 different SK Modified® feature winners in just 21 races and the 2023 season has picked up right where last season left off with Jimmy Blewett and Michael Gervias, Jr. each picking up a feature victory in the first two races.

Stafford Speedway PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Stafford Speedway SK Light Double Down Driver Preview AMS adds live music and entertainment to free 4th of July race week kickoff »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.