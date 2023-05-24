Delta Arsenal Joins Stafford Speedway Contingency Program

New for the 2023 season at Stafford Motor Speedway, Delta Arsenal of Wallingford, CT has joined the contingency program. Delta Arsenal will provide a bonus of $150 to each SK Modified® feature winner during the 2023 season. Delta Arsenal’s contribution will bring the weekly SK Modified® feature winner’s purse up to $1,825.

“Stafford is quite a distance from Wallingford but we’re trying to promote Delta Arsenal and all the services they have to offer to people out here,” said Larry Vaughn, co-owner of Delta Arsenal. “Delta Arsenal has tactical training and a shooting facility and they also offer gunsmithing, custom work, and we have a retail store. We hope that people will come on down to Delta Arsenal and see why we’re Connecticut’s premier firearm facility.”

The 2022 season saw 12 different SK Modified® feature winners in just 21 races and the 2023 season has picked up right where last season left off with Jimmy Blewett and Michael Gervias, Jr. each picking up a feature victory in the first two races.

Stafford Speedway PR