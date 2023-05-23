Neiman Marcus to Host Fashion Event, Celebrating NASCAR’s Return to the Region

Dallas-based Neiman Marcus will host a special fashion event Thursday, June 1 at its Frontenac Plaza location in St. Louis County to celebrate NASCAR’s return to World Wide Technology Raceway June 2-4.

The event includes a cocktail reception, exotic cars, music, passed hors d’oeuvres and modeling of the season’s most fashion forward designers as guests mingle and shop throughout the store.

NASCAR sensation Rajah Caruth will be the featured guest and will join the models in sporting selections from the store’s designer collection.

The event is part of the Confluence Music Festival that surrounds the NASCAR race weekend at the raceway, located just east of downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. “We have envisioned the festival to be a celebration of the many cultural aspects of this region as we share hospitality with our NASCAR friends traveling to St. Louis,” said Dave Steward II, CEO of Polarity.

“I have always used fashion as a connector to help us execute our mission in regard to cultural enrichment. Raceway to Runway crystallizes that in a fun fashion-forward manner,” said Warrick Scott Sr, grandson of Wendell Scott and CEO of its namesake foundation. Scott has partnered with Neiman Marcus to make this unique event possible.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Confluence Festival and World Wide Technology Raceway to kick off the weekend of NASCAR races in St. Louis. During the kick-off event, guests will enjoy the finest in fashion for men and women, as well as the opportunity to meet with Rajah Caruth, who is racing the Wendell Scott Foundation No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday,” said Dan Kramer, General Manager, Neiman Marcus St. Louis. “Neiman Marcus strives to create memorable moments for our clients and guests, and we are so pleased to be able to offer a unique experience to visitors to St. Louis this June,”

The free event begins at 5 p.m. with exotic cars at the south entrance of the store. Guests will be hosted in the store until 8 p.m. with models mingling throughout the event and taking photos with Rajah.

The event is open to the public but does require a reservation in advance. To register, guests should email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

WWTR PR