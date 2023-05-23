Reserved Grandstand Seating, Camping Sold Out

Buoyed by one of the most memorable races in the illustrious 64-year history of the Coca-Cola 600 last season, this year’s Memorial Day Weekend classic at Charlotte Motor Speedway is sold out of reserved grandstand seats for the second consecutive year. Only a limited number of standing-room-only and premium terrace box tickets remain for the May 28 NASCAR Cup Series showdown at America’s Home for Racing. Infield camping and Camping World Racing Resort is also sold out.

Reserved tickets remain for the General Tire 150 (ARCA Menards Series) and the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series) on Friday, May 26, as well as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 and NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 qualifying on Saturday, May 27. Kids 12 and under get in free both days.

“With so much great on-track excitement and a rousing pre-race show, last year’s Coca-Cola 600 was pure spectacle, and fans took notice,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “We saw strong renewals and have been pacing ahead of our year-over-year sales since the checkered flag fell last season. Our team can’t wait to welcome another packed house as we prepare to write the next memorable chapter in the history of this crown jewel event.”

Last season, as NASCAR’s Next Gen car made its Charlotte Motor Speedway debut, veteran Denny Hamlin captured his first career win at the preeminent race after an action-packed event that saw 13 different leaders and 31 lead changes.

Fans from across the nation and 18 foreign countries – as far away as Australia, Tanzania and the Czech Republic – have secured tickets to the iconic Memorial Day Weekend showcase of speed this year. Ticketholders still have the opportunity to upgrade their race ticket with a track pass to get up-close access to driver introductions, a rocking pre-race concert with The Doobie Brothers and the speedway’s rousing pre-race salute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

Any weekend ticket will grant fans access to back-to-back nights of musical entertainment at Circle K Speed Street. Located just outside of Turn 1 at the speedway, Speed Street’s lineup features AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds on Friday night and country music superstar Jake Owen on Saturday night.

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase tickets online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling the ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Admission to Circle K Speed Street concerts by AC/DC tribute bank Dirty Deeds (Friday) and Jake Owen (Saturday) is free with any race ticket. Sunday’s pre-race concert by The Doobie Brothers is free with a Coca-Cola 600 race ticket.

KEEP TRACK:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile ap

CMS PR