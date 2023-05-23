Circle City Raceway Indianapolis To Host Huge USAC Races Wednesday/Thursday

The busiest stretch of USAC National racing so far this year arrives this week in Indy leading into Sunday’s 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 and Circle City Raceway, at the Marion County Fairgrounds in Indianapolis has two of those nights, Wednesday and Thursday.

USAC racing boasts four events across four nights on both dirt and pavement tracks in the state of Indiana featuring both the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship Terre Haute and Indianapolis as well as the USAC Silver Crown National Championship in Brownsburg.

Leading off the flurry of activity is the longest annually held USAC National Sprint Car event – the Tony Hulman Classic – which competes for the 53rd consecutive year on Tuesday night, May 23, at the Terre Haute Action Track’s dirt half-mile. Three past Hulman Classic winners are in this Tuesday’s lineup: Kevin Thomas Jr. (2017), Chase Stockon (2019) and Robert Ballou (2015-16-17) who’ll attempt to become the event’s first four-time winner.

USAC National Sprint Car action doesn’t slow down as the series heads toward the southeast side of Indianapolis for two-straight nights at Circle City Raceway’s quarter-mile dirt oval on Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25, for the Circle City Salute. Three previous series’ events have been held at the venue over the past two seasons with two of the three winners vying to become the track’s first multi-time USAC victor, C.J. Leary and Kevin Thomas Jr.

On May 26, it’s Friday night under the lights for the USAC Silver Crown National Championship on the asphalt of Brownsburg, Indiana’s .686-mile Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. It’s a rare treat for fans of the series as the race will consist of 146 laps and 100 miles during the renewal of the Hoosier Hundred for the 66th running of the event which will take place as part of the Carb Night Classic festivities featuring four divisions of racing in one night: USAC Silver Crown, USF Pro Championships Presented By Cooper Tires, USF Pro 2000 Presented By Cooper Tires and Pavement Midgets.

The race marks the first time the Hoosier Hundred has been held on pavement. Kody Swanson (2014-15-16-18) and Jerry Coons Jr. (2011-12) are the lone past two winners of the event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds dirt mile. Coming in as past Carb Night Classic winners are Tanner Swanson (2016 & 2020), Kody Swanson (2017-18-21) and Bobby Santos (2022).



RACE DETAILS & TIMES:

On Tuesday at the Terre Haute Action Track, the pits open at 1pm Eastern with front gates opening at 3pm, the drivers meeting at 6pm and cars on track at 6:30pm. General admission tickets are $30. Infield admission is $20. Children ages 10 and under are admitted for free. Pit passes are $40.

On Wednesday and Thursday at Circle City Raceway, the pits open at 2pm Eastern with the front gates opening at 5pm. The drivers’ meeting will take place at 6:00pm with cars set to get on track at 6:30pm followed by qualifying and racing. For both nights, general admission tickets for ages 11-64 are $30 each night or $50 for a two-day ticket. Ages 10 and under are admitted for free. Tickets for Seniors 65+, Veterans, Military, First Responders and Teachers are $20. Pit passes for ages 11 and older are $45 and two-day pit passes are $80. Pit passes for ages 10 and under are $30. Advance tickets are now on sale at www.circlecityraceway.com.

On Friday at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, spectator gates open at 3pm Eastern with practice starting at 3pm, qualifying at 5:15pm and racing at 6:35. Advance tickets are on sale now at www.raceIRP.com. Advance general admission tickets are $25. Advance reserved seats are $35. Ages 12 and under are admitted for free. Pit passes are $35 each.

At all of this week’s events, tickets will also be on sale at the gate on race day.

Circle City Raceway PR