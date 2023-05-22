Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau Returning as Nascar Xfinity Series Race Entitlement Sponsor

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will return as a key partner for the July 21-23 NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway, serving in the role of the NASCAR Xfinity Series race entitlement sponsor for a second consecutive year.

The will sponsor the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 Xfinity Series race on Saturday, July 22. The 90-lap, 225-mile race, which features the rising stars of NASCAR, will be broadcast live to a national audience on USA Network as well as SiriusXM Radio and MRN beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The PMVB will utilize this national motorsports platform to showcase the numerous attractions, activities and events as well as lodging and restaurants that the area has to offer to visitors for every season.

The area, which encompasses 2,400 square miles across northeast Pennsylvania’s Carbon, Monroe, Pike and Wayne counties, is famous for its resorts, natural scenic beauty, 150 lakes including Lake Wallenpaupack, and quaint, historic towns.

“The Pocono Raceway brings thousands of new and returning visitors to our region each year, and with this partnership, we are thrilled to once again showcase the Poconos to millions of NASCAR fans around the country,” Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau President/CEO Chris Barrett said. “Whether those fans are seeking a fast-paced, adventure-filled experience much like they get on the track or would prefer a quiet getaway to relax and recharge, the Poconos has something for everyone, any time of the year!”

Pocono Raceway will help the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau officially usher in the summer with its first major event, The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow featuring the Blue Angels on May 27-28.

The PMVB will be on site for the NASCAR race weekend in the Pocono Mountains Activities & Welcome Center, located in the infield adjacent to the inclusive playground on the right after coming through the Turn 2 tunnel.

The visitor’s bureau will have information available on various area events and activities, including more than 350 hiking and bike trails, nearly three dozen golf courses, boating, fishing, whitewater rafting, two national parks, nine state parks, four indoor water park resorts open year round, six ski resorts and more for all ages. To learn more about the Poconos, tune in to the Pocono Television Network.

“For 50 years, generations of fans, drivers and other members of the NASCAR family have been returning to the Pocono Mountains because of Pocono Raceway,” Pocono Raceway President Ben May said. “Just like so many other visitors that come to the region, they all have their favorite fishing spot, hiking trail, breakfast joint or activity that has become part of their annual visit. The PMVB’s partnership and the Explore the Pocono Mountain’s 225 is the perfect way to celebrate all that so many love about this region.”

The Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 is part of the Pocono 400 NASCAR weekend, which features four races in three days. The weekend opens with an ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, July 21, and is followed by the Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 and CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race doubleheader on Saturday, July 22. The weekend culminates with the Pocono 400 Cup Series race on Sunday, July 23.

For more information on the Pocono 400 race weekend and The Great Pocono Raceway Airshow, please visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Pocono Raceway PR