Preparing to Stay Cool During the Ally 400 Race Weekend

To help alleviate the effects of Middle Tennessee’s summer heat, Nashville Superspeedway is boosting its efforts to keep fans cool during this year’s NASCAR tripleheader race weekend.

“Providing a very entertaining and safe fan experience is of the utmost significance to our team,” said Nashville Superspeedway general manager Matt Greci. “The feedback we have received from fans after the past few races has been pivotally important, and we’re proud to be able to present improved offerings to fans for this year’s Ally 400 race weekend.”

Nashville Superspeedway worked hand in hand with NASCAR to ensure that this year’s Ally 400 Cup Series race would take place in the evening (6 p.m. CT start time) to help avoid potential heat-related issues and also present fans with an incredible night-racing experience under the lights.

Cooling stations and free hydration options will be available to fans throughout race weekend (June 23–25):

Six-foot misting fans on the lower-level concourse and premium plus level

Three misting fans on the second-level concourse

10 misting fans throughout the fan zone

Six misting tents throughout the main concourse, fan zone and main gate areas

Two 10’x40’ shade tent stations and two misting fans behind each auxiliary grandstand

Three misting fans in Turn 4 Infield area

Complimentary WaterMonster hydration systems in the fan zone

Complimentary Quench Buggy water stations in the lower concourse

Ally will provide free cooling towels to the first 15,000 fans at the June 25 NASCAR Cup Series race.

Fans will be permitted to bring icepacks and unopened bottled water into the venue, in addition to empty insulated cups or bottles to fill at the free water stations. Coolers and loose ice are not allowed in the venue.

While medical teams will be on site throughout the race weekend, fans are encouraged to remember the following safety tips:

Avoid prolonged direct exposure to bright sunlight. Spend time in the shade, wear a broad-brimmed hat, or shield yourself from the sun in another way.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing.

Drink plenty of water.

Remember that some people are more vulnerable than others: The very young, the very old and people taking diuretics or high blood pressure medications face a greater risk from the heat.

Know the symptoms of heat problems: “Just not feeling right,” lethargy, dizziness, trouble concentrating and slurred speech are common early symptoms.

Know how to respond to heat problems: Get the affected person to a cool area out of the sun, keep them wet with cool water or wet towels, and turn a fan on them. If the person quickly feels better, no further medical attention is likely needed. If symptoms persist, get the person to a medical professional.

Wear sunscreen. All first aid stations at Nashville Superspeedway will have sunscreen if you forget yours.

Fans will immediately notice that there are no additional fees for parking, which will streamline their arrival at Nashville Superspeedway. ADA-compliant parking is available near the main gates—to those with appropriate license plates or passes—on a first come, first served basis. Access those lots by using the main entrance off McCrary Road.

Traffic enhancements enacted for the 2022 race weekend, which received rave reviews from returning fans, will also apply for this year's event.

NASCAR RACE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

6:00 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio



Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race 6:00 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio Saturday, June 24

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

2:30 p.m. CT, USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio

Friday, June 23

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio

Call 866.RACE.TIX to discuss your options with an account representative, or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com. Tickets for the races on Friday and Saturday are free for children ages 12 and younger (with a paying adult) and are only $10 on Sunday.

