Pahule, Hill, Rubio, and Hale Earn Wins During Fourth PTS Race at Delta

Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule won his second race of the year while Dalton Hill of Madera Ranchos, Brody Rubio of Manteca, and Colton Hale of Manteca scored their first wins of the season during the fourth 2023 points race at Delta Speedway on Saturday night. Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union presented action for Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints on a beautiful evening at the 1/7th mile dirt track.



Three of the features saw a potential race winner falter with mechanical issues or crashes in an exciting night at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds.



Pahule was the pace setter in Super 600 time trials while Isabel Barnes of Brentwood and Nate Matherly of San Jose were the heat race victors. Barnes led the opening lap of the 30-lap feature which paid $500 to win. But going into turn one on the second lap, Barnes spun to bring out the caution flag.



The spin thrust Alex Panella of Stockton into the lead. Bakersfield’s Jett Yantis hounded Panella before a caution for Matherly and Fresno’s Raio Salmon colliding on the backstretch. Dalton Hill spun on the front stretch for the next caution.



Round three winner Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley and Pahule moved past Yantis, while Panella approached lapped traffic with ten to go. Pahule charged towards the lead, passing Sharp on lap 28 for second and following Panella into turn one on the final lap.



Panella faltered with mechanical trouble on the backstretch which allowed Pahule to nab the thrilling victory. Sharp and Panella tangled for second with Panella turning over on his side. Sharp finished second followed by Matherly, Mattix Salmon, and Sacramento’s Austin Wood.



In Non-Wing competition, Pahule was the fastest qualifier with Rocklin’s Tucker Lacaze and Hill as the heat race winners. Hill and Yantis led the field to green for the 30-lap, $500 to win event. Yantis nabbed the lead on the outside for the first two laps before a caution flag flew.



Yantis maintained the lead through a series of incidents and restarts in the first five laps. Yantis flipped into turn one on lap 13, requiring a red flag and ending his bid for the win.



Dalton Hill led the rest of the way for the win followed by a Sharp, Lacaze, Mattix Salmon, and 15th-starting Brent Brooks.



Restricted saw a 12-car field competing throughout the night for a shot at a $300 payday in a 25-lap feature. Action opened with points leader Nathan Ward of Bakersfield topping qualifying. Josiah Vega and 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin were the heat race winners.



Rubio passed Vega around the outside at the beginning of the feature. Mauldin then challenged Vega for the second position and grabbed it on lap eight. Maudlin clawed towards Rubio, taking the lead on lap 15. Mauldin looked poised to win but suffered a crash with the slower car of Austin Lee in turn three, ending his chances to win on lap 19.



The lead went back to Rubio, who held it to the checkered flag over Vega, Stockton’s Vito Celli, Ward, and Clay MiBach.



Colton Hale topped the youngest drivers in the pits by winning the Jr. Sprints feature. Action opened with four qualifying heat races, won by Manteca’s Briggs Davis and Maya Mauldin, along with two wins for Hale.



Hale continued that pace in the feature, winning the 20-lap race with a $200 prize from the pole position. Heston Stepps of Oakdale finished second followed by Mauldin, Alex Ranuio, and Davis.



Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union continues its season on June 23-24 with the annual Summer Sizzler.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



Delta Speedway Results – May 20, 2023 Points Race No. 4



SUPER 600 (30 LAPS)

1. 44X-Jeffery Pahule[4]; 2. 24S-Izaak Sharp[5]; 3. 19-Nate Matherly[7]; 4. 5-Mattix Salmon[8]; 5. 2-Austin Wood[11]; 6. 73-Nikko Panella[10]; 7. 19X-Tucker LaCaze[6]; 8. 14-Drake Carter[14]; 9. 21-Raio Salmon[9]; 10. 12-Alex Panella[2]; 11. 30-Isabel Barnes[1]; 12. 15K-Kyle Cravotta[16]; 13. (DNF) 10R-Rylee Whitehouse[13]; 14. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[3]; 15. (DNF) 27-Ron Singh[15]; 16. (DNF) 32A-Colton Huelsmann[12]; 17. (DNS) 91C-Colby Greig



NON-WING (30 LAPS)

1. 20-Dalton Hill[1]; 2. 24S-Izaak Sharp[10]; 3. 19-Tucker LaCaze[7]; 4. 5-Mattix Salmon[8]; 5. 82-Brent Brooks[15]; 6. 27-Isabel Barnes[16]; 7. 7D-Devin McLeister[18]; 8. 67R-Ryan Dotson[17]; 9. 2-Austin Wood[3]; 10. 27D-Don McLeister[14]; 11. (DNF) 44X-Jeffery Pahule[6]; 12. (DNF) 34-Devon Courtnier[4]; 13. (DNF) 73-Nikko Panella[5]; 14. (DNF) 13D-Drew Laeber[9]; 15. (DNF) 52-Joe Silva[12]; 16. (DNF) 4-Jett Yantis[2]; 17. (DNF) 88R-Reilee Phillips[20]; 18. (DNF) 85-Robbie Lewis[13]; 19. (DNF) 81T-Tyler Chamorro[11]; 20. (DNF) 3YD-Charlie Kight[19]





RESTRICTED (25 LAPS)

1. 25R-Brody Rubio[2]; 2. 75-Josiah Vega[1]; 3. 29V-Vito Celli `[3]; 4. 95-Nathan Ward[6]; 5. 58C-Clay Mibach[4]; 6. 5-Kellan Harper[8]; 7. 98-Hayden Stepps[11]; 8. 15H-Jace Hale[10]; 9. 55X-Lucas Mauldin[5]; 10. 10P-Peyton Whitehouse[7]; 11. 11A-Austin Lee[12]; 12. 76-TK OBrien[9]



JR SPRINTS (20 LAPS)

1. 15H-Colton Hale[1]; 2. 99-Heston Stepps[4]; 3. 55X-Maya Mauldin[7]; 4. 117-Alex Ranuio[6]; 5. 96-Briggs Davis[2]; 6. 3D-David Anderson[3]; 7. 11E-Easton Wright[12]; 8. 25DD-Samantha Dozier[5]; 9. 92J-Jeremiah Brulez[11]; 10. 55J-Jayden Carey[8]; 11. 26-Dylan Silva[10]; 12. 12-Haven Sherman[9]



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR