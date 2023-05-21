Tyler Wentworth Sweeps Sonoma Raceway Night at All American Speedway

Tyler Wentworth of Roseville swept the NASCAR Velocity Solar Modified twin features on Saturday night during Sonoma Raceway Night at the All American Speedway in Roseville. Claiming both 30-lap features propelled Wentworth into the championship lead. All American Speedway hosted a variety of divisions during a busy Saturday night, featuring NAPA Riebes Super Stocks, F4s, NCMA Sprint Cars, and the NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash as well.



Auburn’s Derrick Doering drove around the outside of Sacramento’s Don Shalla for the lead at the start of the first Modified feature. Wentworth followed Doering on the outside line, taking second on lap three. A caution flew on lap four for Mike Gorham of Lincoln spinning in turn four.



Wentworth worked his way to the inside of Doering, taking over the top spot on lap 11. Nick Lyons of Loomis drove into second and stayed glued to the rear bumper of Wentworth the rest of the way. Wentworth hung on for a narrow win followed by Lyons, Rick Andersen of North Highlands, Lincoln’s Cody Rickard, and Luke Kaper.



In the second 30-lap feature, Lincoln’s Adam Kern and Shalla traded the lead over the opening two laps with Shalla in control after lap three. Wentworth made quick work of his deep starting position, overhauling Shalla for the lead on lap eight. Wentworth charged a 1.445 second victory over Lyons, Rickard, Andersen, and Kaper.



The 40-lap F4 Shootout saw as many as eight drivers factor into the battle for the lead at different points in the extra-distance affair, presented by J&J Smith Boat & RV Storage. Mario Novelli of Orangevale started on the pole and faced close competition from multi-time champion Ray Molina of Roseville. Incoming points leader Vic Theberge of Citrus Heights nosed inside Molina to take second on lap five, as the top-six ran side-by-side. Molina then challenged for the lead on the outside. Molina, Matthew Fuhs, and Theberge briefly went three-wide for second before a caution for Nathan Cleaver of Roseville stopped in the infield.



Roseville’s Matthew Cockrum and Citrus Heights’ Dan Cherry had hard contact in turn four for a caution on lap 17 on the restart. Cleaver retired to the pits on the following attempt at a restart.



Novelli maintained the lead with Theberge staying on top of him throughout the second half of the event. Theberge looked outside Novelli at the checkered flag, with Novelli winning by just .033 seconds. Rocklin’s John Sproule drove into third ahead of Fuhs and Molina, who crashed into the turn two wall after the finish.



Roseville’s Josh Whitfield extended his winning streak in the NAPA Riebes Super Stocks after a 30-lap feature on Saturday night. Tim Walters of Dixon was the pace setter at the start although Roseville’s Phil Wilkins tried to take the lead on several occasions. Whitfield advanced to second place by lap 13, then passed Walters on the backstretch to lead lap 14. Wilkins grabbed second from Walters on lap 18. Walters finished third followed by Roseville’s Roy Smith and Antelope’s Terry Thomas.



Fair Oaks’ Shauna Hogg won the NCMA Sprint Car feature in their first appearance at the speedway since 2017 and her first appearance since 2012. David Dias finished second followed by David Burchett of Tracy.



Brent “Muddy” Waters again used late-race theatrics to win his second NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash of the season. This 15-lap contest was run in the opposite direction around the track. Both Zachary Canadas of Orland and Roseville’s Loren Chitwood had turns in the lead before running into trouble during the treacherous race. Canadas ultimately finished second and won the $250 Master of Disaster. Maddy McVane finished third.



All American Speedway returns on June 17 for Velocity Solar Night featuring the Edge of Summer NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash! Also scheduled are NASCAR Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, NAPA Riebes Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, and post-race fireworks.



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SONOMA RACEWAY NIGHT - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR VELOCITY SOLAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

