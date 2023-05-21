Grandview Speedway Quick Results - May 20, 2023

Grandview Speedway will be presenting another NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series program next week featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, plus the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars.

The show on Saturday, May 27 will include qualifying events leading into a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and a 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman, while the Vintage cars will run a feature event only.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:15 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

This will be followed by the first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of the season on Sunday, May 28. This holiday program features the 358 Modifieds in a special 50-lap feature race titled the ‘Balls to the Wall 50’.

The winner of the 50-lap feature will grab a $5000 payoff, and the leader at laps 20 and 35 will pocket $1500, when the race is stopped and the top four inverted. So, it becomes a race of strategy to chase the bonus or go for the win. Should the same driver lead laps 20, 35 and then grab the final checker to win, Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $4000 extra bonus, allowing the 50-lap feature winner to grab a possible total of $12,000 for the victory!

The 602 crate Sportsman will also join the show which starts at 7:30 pm. on May 28, making for a big holiday weekend of racing action.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

T.P. TRAILER NASCAR MODIFIED FEATURE FINISH (30 laps): ERIC BIEHN, Ryan Grim, Jeff Strunk, Brett Kressley, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Von Dohren, Carroll Hine III, Kevin Hirthler, Eddie Strada, Doug Manmiller, Bobby Trapper Jr., Ryan Watt, Tim Buckwalter, Darrin Schuler, Bobby Gunther-Walsh, Kevin Graver Jr., Jesse Leiby, Craig Whitmoyer, John Willman, Joe Funk, Eric Kormann, Ron Haring Jr., Jimmy Leiby, Chris Gambler, Mark Malcolm, Justin Grim, Mike Lisowski, Ryan Beltz, Ray Swinehart, Bobby Trapper Sr.

DID NOT QUALIFY: Dylan Swinehart, Chris Esposito, Mark Kratz

T.P. TRUCK EQUIPMENT NASCAR SPORTSMAN FEATURE FINISH (25 laps): RYAN GRAVER, Logan Watt, Brett Gilmore, Keith Haring, Zach Steffey, Parker Guldin, Logan Bauman, TJ Mayberry, Kyle Smith, Brian Hirthler, Decker Swinehart, Mark Kemmerer, Cody Manmiller, Adrianna Delliponti, Jesse Hirthler, Mark Mohr, Dakota Kohler, Nathan Mohr, Molly Struss, Jesse Landis, Nathan Horn, Zane Roth, Steve Young, Addison Meitzler, DNS – Ronnie Solomon

DID NOT QUALIFY: Hunter Iatalese, Mike Schneck Jr., Andy Ressler, Mark Gaugler, BJ Joly, Kyle Hartzell, Kenny Bock

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – ‘Balls to the Wall 50’ – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 3 – A.D. MOYER LUMBER NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR