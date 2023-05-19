Nascar Modified and Sportsman Top Grandview Speedway Program This Saturday, Fans Prepare for Trivia Night #2

After three action packed Saturday night race programs, there have been no repeat winners so far this season at Grandview Speedway.

The stars and their cars will be out again this Saturday, May 20 as Grandview Speedway returns to action with a race program featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

The two-division show once again is run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, where the drivers in both classes will be racing for the Grandview point championships as well as National, Regional, State and Track championships under the NASCAR Weekly Series umbrella.

The Saturday, May 20 race program will also see the second of the monthly fan participation Trivia nights, where questions about Grandview Speedway racing will be asked, and fans will be able to win some cool prizes or gift cards.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. and the first race of the evening taking the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty continues this weekend, as brothers Jesse and Jimmy Leiby along with Molly Struss will be featured along with their race cars. Stop by early and say hello! The Meet and Greet is held in the grandstand main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

In the T.P. Trailer Modified division this season Mike Gular, Brett Kressley and Doug Manmiller have been able to reach victory Lane in the first three events. Other drivers who will be in contention on Saturday night looking to join this season's winner’s list include top point men like Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhauer, Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwalter, Eddie Strada, Bobby Trapper Jr. and Jimmy Leiby.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have also seen three different drivers reach the win circle, including defending Champion Brian Hirthler and two drivers who scored their first ever Grandview wins in Hunter Iatalese and Logan Watt. Drivers also in action on Saturday looking to join in the victory celebrations include Cody Manmiller, Kyle Smith, Addison Meitzler, Jesse Hirthler, Adrianna Delliponti, Mike Schneck Jr., Michael Burrows, and Brett Gilmore.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be in action this Saturday in their chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – ‘Balls to the Wall 50’ – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 3 – A.D. MOYER LUMBER NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR