Delta Speedway Races Into Round Four on Saturday Night

The fourth round of Micro Sprint championship racing at Delta Speedway presented by Valley Strong Credit Union hits the dirt on Saturday night with Super 600, Non-Wing, Restricted, and Jr. Sprints competing. The drivers have thrilled the fans throughout the first three races at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds 1/7th mile dirt track, with eight different feature winners.



Saturday nights in Stockton feature great ticket prices and family-friendly excitement! Tickets are $10 for adults, juniors ages 6-12, seniors, and military are $5, while kids 5 & under are FREE! Pit passes are $25. Fans who cannot attend the action in person can view flag-to-flag coverage on The Cushion, the speedway’s Pay-Per-View partner. Pit gates open at 1 p.m. with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 p.m. Hot laps and qualifying will follow.



2022 Super 600 champion Nikko Panella of Stockton leads the 2023 standings although still in search of a triumph this year. Izaak Sharp of Grass Valley broke through in round three, earning his first career Delta Super victory. That win propelled him to second in the championship and just two points behind. Sharp is followed by Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Fresno’s Raio Salmon, and Brentwood’s Jeffrey Pahule. Super 600s will race for 30-laps and $500 to win on Saturday.



Red Bluff’s Carsen Perkins has continued his rise in the Micro Sprint ranks by leading the Non-Wing championship. Perkins enjoys a scant three-point advantage over Jeffrey Pahule of Brentwood. Mattix Salmon of Fresno is just nine points behind in third as well. Double-duty racers Austin Wood and Sharp make up the balance of the top-five. Non-Wing also races in a 30-lap feature for $500 to win.



In Restricted, Nathan Ward of Bakersfield has managed to maintain a cushion over 2022 champion Lucas Mauldin of Rancho Murieta. Each has one win this year with 20-points separating them. Josiah Vega of Antioch has emerged in third followed by past Jr. Sprints champion Brody Rubio of Manteca and Kyle Fernandez of Tracy. Restricted will compete in a 25-lap event on Saturday night with a minimum of $300 to win.



The only repeat winner of 2023 is the 2022 Jr. Sprints champion Briggs Davis, with the Manteca driver riding a 17-point lead over Maya Mauldin of Rancho Murieta into round four. Haven Sherman of Citrus Heights is the other winner this season and ranks third followed by Heston Stepps of Oakdale and David Anderson of Clayton. Jr. Sprints stage dual heat races and a 20-lap feature with a $200 prize on the line.



Delta Speedway Stockton thanks Valley Strong Credit Union, Interstate Truck Center, Pape Kenworth, Hoosier Tire, Scully’s Air, Rancho San Miguel Markets, Eagle Grit, Winner’s Bingo, Genova Bakery, Belkorp Ag, Van De Pol Petroleum, Baker Roofing, and RacingJunk for their support!



2023 Delta Speedway Schedule (Subject to Change)



April 8 Opening Day

April 22 Race #2

May 6 Race #3

May 20 Race #4

June 23 & 24 Race #5 & 6

July 4 Speedweek**

July 8 Race #7

July 22 Race #8

July 29 Race #9

August 19 Race #10

September 2 & 3 Race #11 & 12

September 16 Race #13

October 7 Race #14

October 27 & 28 Turkey Bowl XXIV**



**Non-points races

Delta Speedway PR