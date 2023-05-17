Mavtv Televised Vukovich Classic at Madera Speedway This Saturday Night

Madera Speedway honors one of the valley’s greatest racing families with Saturday’s Vukovich Classic. The “Vuky” is led by the Winged Sprints vs. Super Modifieds plus a full card of MAVTV-televised stock car racing with the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models and 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models. Vintage racing will also hit the fastest one-third mile in the west with Legends of Kearney Bowl, California Hard Tops, and BCRA Vintage Midgets.



All tickets will be sold at the track ticket booth. Adult tickets are $25, seniors are $20, youth ages 6-12 are $15 and kids five and under are free. Race fans can “Join” www.YouTube.com/ShortTrackTV for $19.99 per month for a members-only live stream as well. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6pm.



The 2022 edition of the Vukovich Classic saw Austin Carter of Clovis steer his Winged Sprint Car past Fresno’s Tim Skoglund in a Super Modified, using lapped traffic to earn the win and the bragging rights. The open wheel battle is scheduled for 40-laps on Saturday night. Drivers will also race for lap money that has been raised by Judie Moradian and the Legends of Kearney Bowl.



The Lunkderdaddy Pro Late Models race into round four of their televised championship with three different winners this season. 2022 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series runner-up Robbie Kennealy of Madera won the $5,000 season opener. 2022 Jr. champion Ethan Nascimento claimed round two before 2022 Pro champion Kyle Keller of Las Vegas dominated by leading all 80-laps in round three. The highly accomplished trio of winners could be a harbinger of things to come for other winners and champions who compete in the series. Multi-time champion Matt Erickson of La Grange and 2021 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville are among those in search of a 2023 win.



Fresno’s Tyler Herzog has podiumed twice to take hold of the championship lead by four markers over Kennealy. Erickson ranks third. Loomis’ Kenna Mitchell is having an outstanding rookie season in the Lunkderaddy Pro Late Models and is just five points behind in fifth. Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith is just 12 points behind the lead in fifth.



Saturday’s 80-lap race includes a 50-lap opening segment, a break for MAVTV interviews and race car adjustments, and a 30-lap sprint to the finish.



Martinez’ Vito Cancilla leads the standings in the 51FIFTY Jr. Late Models for drivers ages 10-16 years old. A 70-lap feature is on deck for round four of the series. Cancilla, age 11, opened the season with two convincing wins and two fast-times. He looked poised for the same success in round three by scoring another fast-time in time trials. Cancilla led the first 40-laps of the feature before an issue relegated him to finishing off the lead lap.



Cancilla’s misfortune opened the door for Taylor Mayhew of Bakersfield to earn his first career televised Jr. Late Model win. Chase Hand of Wilton finished second on April 29 for the third consecutive time as well. Cancilla leads Hand by just three points in the title fight with Mayhew sitting in third. Quarter-Midget graduate Cameron Carraway has a best finish of fourth and ranks fourth in the standings. San Antonio, Texas’ Tristan Pena rounds out the top-five.

Additional stakes are up for grabs in the Late Model competition this weekend. The top-four in 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series points and the leader of the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model points after Saturday night will be a guest at the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame induction dinner on June 8.



Action gets underway on Friday with practice from 5pm until 8:30pm with pit gates opening at 3pm. On Saturday, pit gates open at noon with practice at 2:00pm. Qualifying hits the track at 4:30pm. Heat races will follow, followed by opening ceremonies at 5:45pm.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights in primetime at 5:00pm Pacific and 8:00pm Eastern.



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Vukovich Classic

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

