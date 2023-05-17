Reserved camping spaces sold out for World Wide Technology Raceway’s June 2-4 Enjoy Illinois presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series Weekend

World Wide Technology Raceway today announced all spaces in its GEICO West Reserved Campground have sold out for the June 2-4 NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter Weekend. A limited number of spaces in the GEICO West Non-Reserved Campground are available but are selling quickly. To purchase a space in the GEICO West Non-Reserved Campground, please call the WWTR ticket office at (618) 215-8888 (option 1).
WWTR’s second annual NASCAR Cup Series Weekend begins on Thursday, June 1, with a fanfest at Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis from 4-7 p.m.
The track opens on Friday, June 2, for Free Friday. Fans activities include the opportunity to see the NASCAR haulers, watch the NASCAR hauler parade, a guided track walk, and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice and qualifying.
NASCAR Cup Series practice begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, followed by qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter. The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 is slated to take the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the inaugural JJK 5k. Music artists Flo Rida and Tim Dugger will take the stage beginning at 5:15 p.m.
Spectator gates will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 4, for the second annual Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series race. Driver introductions will take place at 1:55 p.m. with the green flag at 2:30 p.m. Brittney Spencer, Bailey Zimmerman and Brothers Osborne will perform on the Confluence Music Festival’s main stage beginning at 10:30 a.m. Country music superstar Dierks Bentley will take the stage at 6:30 p.m. for a post-race concert.
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
4-7 p.m. -- Fanfest at Ballpark Village, downtown St. Louis.
FRIDAY, JUNE 2 – FREE FRIDAY
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- NASCAR haulers Touch-a-Truck. Located in the Special Events lot. See the NASCAR haulers, meet the hauler drivers. Photo opportunities. Open to everyone.
11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. -- Lunch with Legends featuring Kenny Wallace. This is a ticketed event and is sold out. Lunch at 11 a.m. Q&A session at 11:30 a.m. Located on Midway Stage No. 3.
12 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series haulers parade to the all-new Gateway Garage. Fans invited to the grandstands to watch the parade of NASCAR Cup Series haulers as they enter the track.
2 p.m. -- Guided fan Track Walk. Fans may walk a lap around the World Wide Technology Raceway oval with a special guest from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. (Driver TBA).
3 p.m. to 8 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series technical inspections. Fans with Saturday or Sunday Infield Fan Experience passes may watch the NASCAR Cup Series’ technical inspection process and get a preview of the all-new Gateway Garage Experience.
5 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 practice.
5:30 p.m. -- NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 qualifying.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3 – NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES TOYOTA 200, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL, JACKIE JOYNER-KERSEE JJK 5k
6 a.m. – Parking lots open.
7 a.m. -- Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.
9 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter practice.
9:45 a.m. -- NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter qualifying.
11 a.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver autograph session (Infield Fan Experience).
12 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 driver introductions.
12:30 p.m. – NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 (160 laps).
3:30 p.m. – Jackie Joyner-Kersee JJK 5k.
4 p.m. – Car show (pit road).
5:15 p.m. – Flo Rida performance.
6:30 p.m. -- Tim Dugger: Saturday Wrap-Up Party on the Midway.
8 p.m. – Campground concert.
8:30 p.m. – Track gates closed.
SUNDAY, JUNE 4 -- NASCAR CUP SERIES ENJOY ILLINOIS 300, CONFLUENCE MUSIC FESTIVAL STARRING DIERKS BENTLEY
6 a.m. -- Parking lots open.
7 a.m. – Spectator gates and Infield Fan Experience open. All Midway stages go live for Confluence Music Festival.
8 a.m. – Motor Racing Outreach non-denominational Sunday service (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).
9 a.m. -- Garage Guys Live (stage near Turn 4 tunnel).
9:30 a.m. -- Kenny Wallace Live! with John Roberts (Midway).
10 a.m. -- Track open to fan access.
10:30 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brittney Spencer.
11:15 a.m. -- Confluence main stage: Bailey Zimmerman.
12:30 p.m. -- Confluence main stage: Brothers Osborne.
1:50 p.m. – NASCAR drivers Red Carpet Walk.
1:55 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter driver introductions.
2:30 p.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter (240 laps, 300 miles).
6 p.m. -- Post-race Track Walk, fan access for concert (time approximate).
6:30 p.m. – Confluence main stage: Dierks Bentley.
7 p.m. – Infield Fan Experience closes.
Schedule subject to change.
