Longdale Speedway Showdown Next For American Sprint Car Series

Back into the Sooner State this weekend, the American Sprint Car Series, along with the American Bank of Oklahoma ASCS Sooner Region presented by Smiley’s Racing Products, will take on Longdale Speedway on Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 20.

Taking on the Walleye Rodeo Roundup, the event’s name comes from the Walleye Rodeo at Canton Lake. One of Oklahoma's oldest and largest fishing tournaments, the lake is situated less than two miles from the track and is only six miles north of Canton, Okla.

Stymied by the weather as of late, the event at Longdale Speedway will give Jason Martin a shot to further his point lead. Sweeping the first two events of the 2023 season, the Kansas native is pursued by Washington's Seth Bergman and Tennessee's Landon Britt. Both are tied for the runner-up spot; the margin is 23 points. Howard Moore holds fourth, with Oklahoma’s Brandon Anderson completing the top five.

Friday’s preliminary event offers a $3,000 to-win, $400 to start purse, with Saturday’s finale going to $4,000 to win, $400 to start. Friday, May 19, opens at 5:00 P.M. with racing at 8:00 P.M. Saturday, May 20, opens at the same time, with racing starting at 7:30 P.M. (CDT). Tickets are $20 daily for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for kids 12 and under. Pit Passes are $35.

The event is being promoted by Terry Mattox. For more information, contact him at (918) 417-0624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Longdale Speedway is located just south of Longdale, Okla., on OK-58.

If you have any questions about rules or procedures, contact Terry Mattox at (918) 417-0624 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The 2023 season will mark the 32nd year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the American Sprint Car Series National Tour, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@ASCSRacing).

Quick Info

Who: American Sprint Car Series

Where: Longdale Speedway (Longdale, Okla.)

When: Friday, May 19, 2023

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

$3,000 to win, $400 to start

Tickets: $20 | Senior: $15| Kids 12 & Under: Free | Pits: $35

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023:

Where: Longdale Speedway (Longdale, Okla.)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Stands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

$4,000 to win, $400 to start

Tickets: $20 | Senior: $15| Kids 12 & Under: Free | Pits: $35

Muffler: N/A

RACEceiver: 454.000

Track Contact Info:

Address: OK-58, Longdale, OK 73755

Phone: (918) 417-0624

Web: https://www.myracepass. com/tracks/3190

Social: https://www.facebook. com/longdalespeedway

ASCS Online:

American Sprint Car Series: http://www.ascsracing. com

Facebook: http://www.facebook. com/americansprintcarseries

Twitter: http://www.twitter. com/ascsracing [@ascsracing]

Broadcast: TBA

Live-Scoring: My Race Pass App

2023 Race Winners: Jason Martin – 2 (4/20 – Jackson Motor Speedway; 4/22 – Boothill Speedway);

2023 Driver Points (Top 10): 1. Jason Martin 300; 2. Seth Bergman 277; 3. Landon Britt 277; 4. Howard Moore 260; 5. Brandon Anderson 244; 6. Matt Covington 235; 7. Kyler Johnson 229; 8. Jordon Mallett 225; 9. Koty Adams 224; 10. Michael Day 214;

ASCS PR