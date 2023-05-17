Sonoma Raceway Night at All American Speedway This Saturday May 20

The two NASCAR racing venues in Northern California have teamed up for an exciting night of motorsports competition as All American Speedway in Roseville hosts the “Sonoma Raceway Night at the Races” on Saturday May 20th. NCMA Sprint Cars return to Roseville for the first time in over six years, bringing ground-pounding open wheel action to the one-third mile. NASCAR Velocity Solar Modifieds, NAPA Riebes Super Stocks, and F4s are also scheduled. The Spring Smash for the NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash closes the show.



Grandstands open at 4pm followed by NCMA Sprint Car qualifying. Heat races will begin at 5:15pm with opening ceremonies at 6pm. Tickets for Sonoma Raceway Night in Roseville are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



NCMA Sprint Car Series brings horsepower and energy into Roseville for their third round of the 2023 touring season. Dr. David Goodwill shattered the Madera Speedway track record last weekend and will aim for track record times on Saturday night at All American Speedway. Roseville’s Shauna Hogg makes her hometown racing return for the first time in several seasons along with drivers from Northern Nevada, Northern California, and Central California. Heat races and a 30-lap feature are on tap.



The NASCAR Velocity Solar Modifieds compete in twin features as they continue to battle for national, regional, state, and local NASCAR championships. Former champion Nick Lyons of Loomis has had a successful return to action, winning two of the first three features this season. Lincoln’s Luke Kaper, 2022 Rookie of the Year Cody Rickard of Lincoln, and 2022 season runner-up Tyler Wentworth of Roseville are among the drivers in hot pursuit of Lyons this season.



2022 NAPA Riebes Super Stocks champion Josh Whitfield of Roseville continued where he left off, winning the first two rounds of the 2023 campaign. Roy Smith of Roseville, Terry Thomas of Antelope, and Tim Walters of Dixon have challenged within the top-five in both 2023 races with a 30-lap feature scheduled this Saturday night.



F4s will get a boost on Saturday with a 40-lap “F4 Shootout” to showcase the popular grassroots division using four-cylinder engines. An outstanding 15-car field raced on April 29 with Roseville’s Nathan Cleaver earning the victory. Rocklin’s John Sproule claimed round one. The father and son duo, both past champions, of Ray Molina and Matthew Fuhs have yet to visit Velocity Solar victory lane in 2023 but will look to change that this weekend.



The hard-hitting NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash is also on tap, with drivers aiming for each other’s trailers while racing for 15-laps. The first driver across the finish line, with trailer still attached, earns a $1000 prize. $250 prizes are also up for grabs for the best decorated and Master of Disaster, both voted on by the fans. Brent “Muddy” Waters used a last lap pass on “Jelly Donut” Richard Lavallee to win the season opener in April.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, Kim White Realtor, All Street Sweeping, Roseville Moose Lodge, and Folsom Lake Asphalt for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For tickets and information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!





2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modified Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SONOMA RACEWAY NIGHT SMASH - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Spring Smash Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR VELOCITY SOLAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

