Q Mixers Becomes ‘Official Non-Alcoholic Premium Mixer Sponsor’ of IMS

Q Mixers, America’s leading premium mixers company, announces a multiyear partnership with Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) to become the “Official Non-Alcoholic Premium Mixer” of IMS.

The sponsorship was unveiled just in time for the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on May 28 at IMS.

"We're very proud to partner with Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Q Mixers CEO Bob Arnold said. “Having the biggest American premium mixer brand team up with the largest single-day sporting event in the world is a natural fit and a great way to directly connect our dedicated fans. Both the spirits and racing industries are rapidly growing in popularity, so we're excited to partner with a premium property like IMS to be their official mixer partner. Q Mixers is committed to further elevating the Indy 500 fan experience by providing the highest quality refreshments and premium cocktails."

Q Mixers will serve specialty cocktails and offer on-site experiences at the Indy 500 and will be available in all suites, the Hulman Terrace Club and the 500 Club. Q Mixers’ signature cocktail - The Victory Lane - was created exclusively for IMS and is the “Official Premium Mixer Cocktail” of the Indy 500; a delicious mix of Q Mixer’s Hibiscus Ginger Beer, Crown Royal Whisky and a splash of lime.

“The Indianapolis 500 is known as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” and it is the largest single-day sporting event in the world,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The fan experience at IMS for the Month of May and Race Day includes a variety of sounds, sights, tastes and smells. Adding Q Mixers as an official partner of the track and the Indy 500 gives our fans another option to add some flavor to their time at the track.”

In addition to the Indy 500, Q Mixers will be proudly served at all IMS events, allowing fans to enjoy quality cocktails throughout the race season that includes the GMR Grand Prix, Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard presented by Advance Auto Parts, Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Gallagher Grand Prix and the TireRack.com Battle on the Bricks.

Q Mixers is America’s leading premium mixer company, proudly based in Brooklyn, New York. Q Mixers is committed to making all of your drinks spectacular. Q Mixers uses the highest quality ingredients, less sugar added and are always carbonated to perfection. Q Mixers can be enjoyed on their own or perfectly complimenting your liquor of choice – the mixing options are endless. Q Mixers offers 14 flavors including: Spectacular Tonic, Ginger Beer, Club Soda, Sparkling Grapefruit. Q Mixers can be found at America’s best restaurants, local grocery stores and available at major U.S. retailers, including Target and Amazon. For more information, please visit us at QMixers.com and follow us @QMixers.

IMS PR