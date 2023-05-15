Country-Rock Breakout HARDY to Perform Fall Saturday Night Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo© Tequila at Talladega Superspeedway

Country-rock heavy hitter HARDY will headline Talladega Superspeedway’s Fall Saturday Night Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo© Tequila, the track announced today. The five-time ACM Award winner and reigning AIMP and BMI Country Songwriter of the Year will have fans amped up the evening before the YellaWood 500, which serves as the second race in the Round of 12 during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

HARDY’s second studio album, the mockingbird & THE CROW, debuted top five all genre on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, adding to over 2.7 billion career streams to date. He’s written 13 #1 singles, including his own double platinum #1 single “ONE BEER” feat. Lauren Alaina + Devin Dawson and most recent #1, “wait in the truck” feat. Lainey Wilson. HARDY is one of the most popular rising faces in country music with a sold-out headlining arena tour on deck this fall. He’s previously toured with superstar country artists such as Thomas Rhett, Morgan Wallen, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Cole Swindell, and more.

“HARDY is one of the most popular country artists on the rise and I have no doubt he’ll bring an energized performance for our Saturday Night Infield Concert,” said Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton. “He’s going to bring a unique mix of southern country and rock to our fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to let him light up our stage.”

The action at Talladega kicks off Saturday, September 30, with the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 during the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs. Then the sun sets and the party starts with HARDY’s performance for the Saturday Night Concert Presented by Cabo Wabo© Tequila.

Saturday’s excitement continues into Sunday with the return of the YellaWood 500 during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12 at Talladega Superspeedway, as drivers prepare to tackle the iconic 33-degree banking. Admission to HARDY’s concert is free with purchase of tickets to Sunday’s race.

For ticketing information and more details about upcoming events, including the fall Playoff weekend, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com . Fans are also encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at Talladega Superspeedway by following along on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram, as well as in the NASCAR Tracks App for the latest speedway news.

TSS PR