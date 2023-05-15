Jeff Strunk and Logan Watt Are New Grandview Speedway Point Leaders, Modified and Sportsman Double-Header This Saturday

After three action-packed Saturday nights of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing, Grandview Speedway is ready to roll back into action once again this Saturday with another two-division racing program.

After a huge night last Saturday, which saw a visit by the USAC East Coast Sprints and over 100 cars in the pit area, providing for an action packed and exciting night of racing for everyone in attendance, this Saturday, May 20 will see Grandview Speedway return to the weekly race program featuring the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap feature for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. and the first race of the evening taking the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty returns again this week. The Meet and Greet is held in the grandstand main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

Last week the Meet and Greet featured the father and son duo of Doug and Cody Manmiller. The family theme continues this weekend, as brothers Jesse and Jimmy Leiby will be featured along with Molly Struss and their race cars. Stop by early and say hello!

Following the wild and competitive T.P. Trailer Modified feature last Saturday, for the third straight week a new driver has emerged as the point leader at the end of the night.

Jeff Strunk now finds himself on top of the standings after a hard fought second place finish. Jared Umbenhauer scored a fifth place feature run and is now second in points, followed by Craig Von Dohren who had a ninth place outing after a feature mishap, Brett Kressley who finished in 15th place after getting involved in a couple of skirmishes sits fourth in points followed by Tim Buckwalter who sits fifth after an eighth place feature run behind winner Doug Manmiller, who became the third different race winner in as many events.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Jeff Strunk – 806, 2. Jared Umbenhauer – 800, 3. Craig Von Dohren – 789, 4. Brett Kressley – 775, 5. Tim Buckwalter – 714, 6. Eddie Strada – 702, 7. Doug Manmiller – 628, 8. Mike Gular – 604, 9. Bobby Trapper Jr. – 588, 10. Jimmy Leiby – 587.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman have a new point leader once again as well, as Logan Watt has emerged in the number one point position following his first career Grandview Speedway feature win, the second straight week the speedway has had a new first time winner in the division.

Defending champion Brian Hirthler sits second in points after being in a mid-race crash and returning to an 11th place effort on Saturday. Cody Manmiller finished ninth and sits third in points, followed by Kyle Smith fourth in points after he had the misfortune of not finishing the feature race. Fifth in the feature and now fifth in points is Addison Meitzler who battled hard all race long to earn his finish on Saturday.

The top ten in points for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman are 1. Logan Watt – 845, 2. Brian Hirthler – 744, 3. Cody Manmiller – 708, 4. Kyle Smith – 688, 5. Addison Meitzler – 598, 6. Jesse Hirthler – 576, 7. Adrianna Delliponti – 558, 8. Mike Schneck Jr. – 557 9. Michael Burrows – 543, 10. Brett Gilmore – 539.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be looking for a victory this coming Saturday in their chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – ‘Balls to the Wall 50’ – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, June 3 – A.D. MOYER LUMBER NIGHT - T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Wingless Super Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Fri. June 9 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Sat. June 10 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm

Grandview Speedway PR