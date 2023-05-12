Specialty Darlington Raceway, NASCAR license plates available for South Carolina residents

South Carolina race fans can be “Too Tough To Tame” with the all new Darlington Raceway and NASCAR license plates available at their local DMV, starting May 15.

Today, Darlington Raceway announced that South Carolina licensed drivers can purchase specialty license plates to show off their racing fandom with a portion of the proceeds going to Donate Life South Carolina. In conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, Darlington Raceway has created remarkable license plates that will also generate funds for Donate Life South Carolina.

Donate Life South Carolina is solely responsible for managing the organ, eye and tissue donor registry. They are dedicated to saving the lives of thousands of South Carolinians awaiting life-saving transplants.

“We are so excited to team up with the South Carolina DMV and create these unique license plates that will give fans a chance to show off their support of the raceway,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “Even better, the proceeds are going to great cause and that is what makes it so special.”

Residents can order their specialty license plates from their local DMV and choose between four racing designs, fully customizable.

“I want everyone to know how excited the DMV is to reengage and partner with Darlington Raceway and NASCAR to help raise the visibility of one of South Carolina’s tourism gems,” said Executive Director of South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles, Kevin Shwedo. “Their support of our economy and their support of Donate Life is second to none!”

The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR begins tonight with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Buckle Up South Carolina 200 and continues Saturday, May 13, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Shriners Children’s 200. That sets the table for Sunday’s Goodyear 400, featuring today’s stars of the NASCAR Cup Series and a once-in-a-lifetime tribute to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers.

Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now at darlingtonraceway.com so they don’t miss out on this historic opportunity.

Darlington Raceway PR