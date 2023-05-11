Stafford Speedway 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler Driver Preview

This Friday and Saturday, May 12th and 13th, will see Stafford Speedway host the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler®, the first of 5 Open Modified events scheduled during the 2023 racing season. Here we take a look at each of the 44 drivers currently entered into the NAPA Spring Sizzler® and offer their driving stats at Stafford along with car number, sponsor, and chassis.

51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler® Entry List

Craig Lutz - #00 James R. Paige Plumbing & Heating Troyer – Lutz was the winner of the 2019 NAPA Fall Final at Stafford and he has posted 3 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes in 6 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with a best finish of 2nd in 2019.

Jimmy Blewett - #02 Primary Service Group / John Blewett, Inc. Troyer– Blewett has 4 career Stafford victories to his name with an SK Modified® victory in 2005 and three Whelen Modified Tour wins, the most recent of which came in 2016. In 12 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts, Blewett has 2 top-5 and 5 top-5 finishes.

Nick Halkowicz - #08 Halkowicz Plumbing Fury – Halkowicz made his Stafford debut last season starting in the SK Light division before moving up to the SK Modified® division where he posted a best finish of 15th. Halkowicz will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

George Bessette, Jr. - #1 Superior Refinishing, LLC. Fury – Bessette is the 2018 Street Stock champion at Stafford and he has a total of 15 career feature wins at Stafford (10 Street Stock, 5 SK Light). Bessette is looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Stephen Kopcik - #1 Wanick Construction, Inc. Troyer – Kopcik is the 2015 SK Light champion at Stafford. Kopcik has 15 career Stafford feature wins (10 SK Modified®, 5 SK Light). Kopcik finished 15th in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season.

Bryan Narducci - #3 The Florida Connection BRE – Narducci has 21 career feature wins at Stafford (13 SK Light wins, 6 Limited Late Model, 2 SK Modified®). Narducci is looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season behind the wheel of the famous #3 ‘Ole Blue’ Boehler Racing entry.

Matt Galko - #3 AAA Consulting, LLC. Troyer – Galko is a 2-time SK Light Champion (2010, 2011) at Stafford with 2 career SK Modified® and 8 career SK Light feature wins. Galko has made 2 career starts in the NAPA Spring Sizzler with a best finish of 6th last season.

Jeff Gallup - #4ma Ceravolo’s Auto Fury – Gallup has a pair of Modified Racing Series podium finishes at Stafford, finishing 3rd in 2016 and 2nd in 2018 and he has led laps in several other Stafford races. Gallup finished 23rd in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season.

Tommy Barrett, Jr. - #4nh Xtreme Racing LFR – Barrett has 18 career feature wins at Stafford (14 SK Light, 3 Modified Racing Series, and he was the winner of the 2018 Twisted Tea 80). Barrett has 1 career Whelen Modified Tour pole position at Stafford and he finished 14th in his only career NAPA Spring Sizzler® start back in 2014.

Doug Coby - #7 Mayhew Tools TA 3 – The 6-time Whelen Modified Tour champion is a 2-time Stafford track champion (1998 Late Model, 2000 ProStock) with 30 career Stafford feature wins (12 Whelen Modified Tour, 8 ProStock, 5 SK Modified®, 4 Late Model, and 1 SRX). Coby is a 4-time NAPA Spring Sizzler® winner (2006, 2012, 2016, 2019) and is looking to break a tie with Mike Stefanik for the second most career Sizzler® wins.

Chase Dowling - #9ct S & S Asphalt Paving / Start-Finish Motorsports LFR– Dowling has recorded 20 career feature wins at Stafford (9 SK Modified®, 7 SK Light, 2 Open Modified, 1 Tri-Track, 1 Modified Racing Series). Dowling has made 6 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with 2 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes with a best finish of 2nd in 2018.



Nick Anglace - #10 Anglace Racing Enterprises Anglace – Anglace has 2 career SK Light wins at Stafford and he will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler debut this season. Anglace finished 21st in his only career Open Modified start back in 2021.

Glen Reen - #10a Horsepower Hill Farms Troyer – Reen is the 2017 Late Model track champion at Stafford and he has 16 career feature wins at Stafford (6 Late Model, 6 SK Light, 4 SK Modified®).

Ed Flemke, Jr. - #11 Hummel’s Hot Dogs Raceworks – The modified veteran will be taking his last ride in the 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler®. Flemke has 1 SK Modified® win and 3 Whelen Modified Tour wins at Stafford, the last of which came back in 2000. Flemke will be looking to make his 24th career start in the NAPA Spring Sizzler® where he has posted 2 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes.

Jake Johnson - #15 Lins Propane Trucks Fury – Johnson made his Stafford debut last season with a 27th place finish in the Lincoln Tech before posting a 2nd place finish in the NAPA Fall Final Tri-Track Series feature event. Johnson will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Ron Silk - #16 Blue Mountain Machine / Future Homes Fury – Silk won the 2022 NAPA Fall Final Tri-Track Series feature event to go along with his 7 other Stafford feature wins (4 SK Modified, 3 Whelen Modified Tour). Silk has a best finish of 3rd (2011, 2019, 2021) among his 4 top-5 and 7 top-10 finishes in 15 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts.

Michael Christopher, Jr. - #17 M & T / Mohawk Northeast LFR – Christopher has 14 career Stafford feature wins (11 SK Modified®, 2 Legend Cars, 1 Open Modified). Christopher won the 2021 CBYD 81 and he finished 8th in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season.

Tyler Barry - #18 Xtreem Auto Body Spafco – Barry is the defending SK Light track champion at Stafford and he has 2 career SK Light feature wins at Stafford. Barry finished 21st and 11th in his first 2 Open Modified starts at Stafford last season and he will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Todd Owen - #20 Best Auto Troyer – Owen is the two-time defending SK Modified® track champion at Stafford (2021,2022). Owen has recorded 25 career Stafford feature wins (18 SK Modified®, 7 ProStock) and he finished 14th in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season.

Mikey Flynn - #24 Place Motors Spafco – Flynn has 2 career Stafford feature wins in Legend Cars, but he is still in search of his first modified win, having driven in the SK Light and now SK Modified® divisions. Flynn finished 31st in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season.

Andrew Krause - #24nj Supreme Mfg. LFR – Krause has made 3 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with a best finish of 7th in 2021.

Matt Swanson - #25 Casella Snow Plows Troyer – Swanson has 1 career SK Light feature win at Stafford back in 2015 and he has 1 top-10 finish in 6 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts.

Anthony Flannery - #25 Fowler’s Auto Wrecking Spafco – Flannery is still looking for his first Stafford feature victory and he finished 32nd in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season.

Buddy Charette - #28 Cape Towing & Salvage TFR – Charette finished 18th in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season and he is still looking for his first Stafford feature victory.

Spencer Davis - #29ga Core Race Products Chevrolet – Davis finished 30th in his only career NAPA Spring Sizzler® start back in 2015.

Noah Korner - #31 Midstate Site Development Troyer – Korner is the 2016 Legend Cars track champion at Stafford and Korner has 10 career Stafford feature victories (8 Legend Cars, 2 SK Light). Korner finished 26th in his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season and he also won the Tri-Track Series B-Main feature at last year’s NAPA Fall Final.

Austin Bessette - #33ct A & D Portable Rentals, LLC. Troyer – Bessette has 8 career Stafford feature victories (5 Limited Late Model, 3 Street Stock). Bessette made his Open Modified debut last season and finished 23rd and 20th in his 2 starts. Bessette is looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Bobby Santos, III - #44 Harshaw Paving LFR – Santos is a 3-time NAPA Spring Sizzler® champion (2011, 2013, 2014) and he has 4 top-5 and 5 top-10 finishes in 9 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts. Santos has 10 career Stafford feature wins (6 Whelen Mod Tour, 2 NEMA Midget, 1 Wingless Midget, 1 PRA Big Car Series) with the Wingless Midget and PRA Big Car Series wins coming on the same night in 2006 to win a $50,000 bonus.

Brett Meservey - #45 One Thirty Seven Gas, Inc. Troyer – Meservey ran 2 Open Modified races at Stafford in 2021 which resulted in a DNQ and a 13th place finish. Meservey will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Marcello Rufrano - #48 Wheelers Auto Service LFR – Rufrano is the 2018 SK Light track champion at Stafford and he has a total of 16 career Stafford feature wins (11 SK Light, 2 SK Modified®, 2 Street Stock, 1 Open Modified). Rufrano made his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season with a 29th place finish.

Ronnie Williams - #50 Empower Financial Advisory Troyer – Williams is a 2-time SK Modified® Track Champion (2018, 2019) at Stafford and he has a total of 29 Stafford feature wins (22 SK Modified®, 4 SK Light, 3 Open Modified). Williams has 1 top-5 and 2 top-10 finishes in 3 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with a best finish of 4th last season.

Carl Medeiros, Jr. - #50 Nu Way Auto Sales Troyer – Medeiros has made 10 career starts at Stafford between Open Modified, Modified Racing Series, and Modified Touring Series races with a best finish of 6th in 2015 and again in 2016. Medeiros is looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Ryan Doucette - #55 All Phases Renovations Troyer – Doucette is relatively a newcomer to Stafford with 1 career start each in the Open Modified and Modified Racing Series ranks. Doucette’s best Stafford finish was 14th in 2020 and the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series driver will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Teddy Hodgdon - #55ct Montanari Fuel Troyer – Hodgdon is the 2019 SK Light track champion at Stafford and he has posted a total of 11 career Stafford feature wins (6 SK Light, 5 Legend Cars). Hodgdon made his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season with a 16th place finish.

Keith Rocco #57 M & M Stone Creations Troyer – Rocco is a 4-time SK Modified® track champion at Stafford (2008, 2010, 2017, 2020) and he has 78 career Stafford feature wins (67 SK Modified®, 6 Late Model, 2 Open Modified, 2 Modified Racing Series, 1 Champs for Charity). Rocco has made 3 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with a best finish of 3rd in 2012.

Eric Goodale - #58 GAF Roofing Fury – The Whelen Modified Tour veteran has 2 career wins at Stafford; the 2017 NAPA Fall Final and the 2018 Bud Light Open 80. Goodale has made 13 career NAPA Spring Sizzler starts and he has posted 4 top-5 and 4 top-10 finishes with a best finish of 2nd in 2021.

Matt Hirschman - #60 The Florida Connection Troyer – Hirschman is the defending champion of the NAPA Spring Sizzler®, having won the race last season in his 7th career start. The Sizzler® victory is the lone victory of Hirschman’s Stafford career and he will attempt to become the 10th different driver to win back to back Sizzlers® joining the likes of Richie Evans, Maynard Troyer, Greg Sacks, Mike Ewanitsko, Rick Fuller, Bobby Santos, III, Ryan Preece, and Mike Stefanik and Ted Christopher, who each went back to back two different times.

David Arute - #75 Monaco Ford Chassis Pro – Arute has raced in all 5 of Stafford’s weekly divisions and he has 18 career Stafford wins (11 Limited Late Model, 5 SK Modified®, 2 SK Light). Arute will look to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season after just missing qualifying for last year’s Sizzler®.

Chris Pasteryak - #75ct Dawley’s Collision & Custom Troyer – Pasteryak has 3 career Stafford victories, (2 Modified Racing Series, 1 Legend Cars). Pasteryak has made 6 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with his only top-5 and top-10 finish coming back in 2009 with a career best 5th place effort.

Dana DiMatteo - #76 Island Cove Marina / Powerhousemotorsportsct.com Troyer– DiMatteo is the 2014 Legend Cars champion at Stafford and he has 8 career Legend Cars wins. DiMatteo will be looking to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season.

Max McLaughlin - #77 Curb Records / Mohawk Northeast Troyer – McLaughlin has made 2 career starts at Stafford in the Whelen Modified Tour division, finishing 4th in 2020 and 11th in 2021. McLaughlin will look to make his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut this season and try to match or surpass his father Mike’s best Sizzler® finish of 2nd in 1989 and 1990.

Jon McKennedy - #79 Middlesex Interiors LFR – McKennedy is the defending Whelen Modified Tour champion and he has a total of 4 Stafford feature wins (2 Modified Racing Series, 2 Modified Touring Series). McKennedy has made 3 career NAPA Spring Sizzler® starts with finishes of 6th, 6th, and 9th.

Woody Pitkat - #88 Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair LFR – Pitkat is the 2015 NAPA Spring Sizzler® winner and he has 1 win, 2 top-5, and 3 top-10 finishes in 13 career Sizzler® starts. Pitkat is also a 3-time Stafford track champion (2006, 2012 Late Model, 2013 SK Modified®) and he ranks second on Stafford’s All-Time Winners List with 81 career feature wins (40 Late Model, 30 SK Modified®, 4 Open Modified, 3 Street Stock, 2 Whelen Mod Tour, 2 Modified Racing Series). Pitkat has won the last 3 Open Modified races held at Stafford.

Anthony Bello - #179 Jensen Motorsports Troyer – Bello is the 2022 SK Modified® Rookie of the Year and he has 2 career Stafford feature wins with one win each in the SK Modified® and SK Light divisions. Bello made his NAPA Spring Sizzler® debut last season and finished 33rd.

The 51st Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler is set for Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13. The NAPA Spring Sizzler® kicks off on Friday, May 12 and will consist of two 40-lap NAPA Duel qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Saturday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) will make its return to Stafford Speedway on May 12th with a 75-lap feature with over 40 cars expected for the race. Limited Late Model and Street Stock feature events will complete Friday’s racing program.

Saturday, May 13th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Saturday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

Stafford Speedway PR