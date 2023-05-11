Call Family Distillers Develops Custom-Built NWS Trophies, Retro Speakeasy

Call Family Distillers, a Wilkesboro-based craft distillery which was named the Official Moonshine of North Wilkesboro Speedway last year, will have a major presence at the historic short track during NASCAR All-Star Race week, May 16-21, through its new retro speakeasy and custom-built signature trophies.

Bringing together decades of moonshining history and the impact bootlegging had in the very early days of NASCAR, North Wilkesboro Speedway officials announced it will provide two official representations of that relationship, first through the creation of custom-built Call Family Distillers moonshine still trophies, which will be presented to select race winners throughout All-Star race week. The second is the grand opening of the Checkered Past Speakeasy, which will be located atop the frontstretch grandstands.

The custom-built Call Family Distillers moonshine still trophies will be some of the most sought-after items during NASCAR All-Star Race week. Growing larger for each race of the week and culminating in a trophy that has been said will take two people to carry for the NASCAR All-Star Race winner, the replica premium copper moonshine still layout will be attached to a wide wooden base. Corresponding event logos will be branded onto the replica copper stills to give each trophy its own unique authenticity.

“NASCAR and moonshining were locked arm in arm during the sport’s early days and many of the greatest drivers got their start bootlegging in fast cars through the backroads of Wilkes County,” said Jessica Fickenscher, executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “We’re thrilled to have Call Family Distillers provide these unique moonshine still trophies. They will provide a great tribute to NASCAR’s early days with a throwback feel that winners during NASCAR All-Star Race week will cherish.”

The Checkered Past Speakeasy, which takes its name from a common term in the prohibition era for an illicit bar or establishment that sold alcoholic beverages, will be open to all guests and easily identified via its checkered door that sits at the top of the frontstretch grandstands. The retro Checkered Past Speakeasy will offer a wide variety of cocktail recipes served with Call Family Distillers products and will be decorated with an amazing collection of vintage NASCAR racing memorabilia.

“The Checkered Past Speakeasy is going to be a can’t-miss attraction for adult guests when they visit North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR All-Star Race week,” said Jessica Fickenscher, executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “We’re keeping history front and center during race week, and we are proud to offer this vintage speakeasy in conjunction with Call Family Distillers.”

Founded in 2014, Call Family Distillers has an incredible history tied directly to moonshining in the prohibition era. Located on the banks of the Yadkin River, Call Family Distillers can trace its history and ownership to direct descendants that are some of the earliest moonshiners in this part of North Carolina.

Brian Call, founder and owner of Call Family Distillers, is the son of legendary moonshine runner Willie Clay Call, who worked alongside NASCAR Hall of Famer Junior Johnson when the two drove fast cars across the winding roads of western North Carolina to transport their illegal beverages throughout Wilkes County and beyond.

“I have so many memories of coming to North Wilkesboro Speedway as a kid and having so much fun,” Call said. “It’s incredible to think that our Checkered Past Speakeasy and our signature moonshine still trophies are going to be such an integral part of the NASCAR All-Star Race week. The history of moonshining and NASCAR racing here in the mountains of North Carolina have such a connection that our business is the perfect fit to be aligned with North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

ABOUT CALL FAMILY DISTILLERS:

Call Family Distillers is a craft distillery located in Wilkesboro, N.C. that produces spirits that carry unsurpassed flavor and smoothness made using a one-of-a-kind direct steam injection technique. From moonshine to real fruit brandy, Call Family Distillers is doing it the right way in Wilkes County, N.C. – the Moonshine Capital of the World. For more information please visit www.callfamilydistillers.com.

TICKETS:

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions the Pit Crew Challenge; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale. A full race week schedule can be accessed by clicking here.

Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil – featuring the All-Star Race Pit Crew Challenge on May 20, and the Tyson 250 and All-Star Race heat races on May 21, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway. com. Single-day tickets are also on sale for the ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16, and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour doubleheader featuring the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

NWS PR