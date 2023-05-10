What You Need to Know: 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler

The Spring Sizzler® tradition continues with the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® Friday, May 12th & Saturday, 13th. Here’s what you need to know about the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring”.

The Cars: Open Modifieds

Often referred to as “Tour-Type”, these 600 horsepower beasts are some of the fastest short track cars around. The Open Modified is the same as the cars that compete on the Whelen Modified Tour.

The Drivers: All the top Modified drivers in the Northeast

47 Modified teams are pre-entered in the Sizzler including past Sizzler winners Doug Coby, Bobby Santos, Woody Pitkat, and Matt Hirschman. Click here for the full entry-list.

51st Spring Sizzler Qualifying Format

Heat Race, May 12th

8 laps each

Heat race lineup will be set by a random draw. When drivers sign-in they will draw a number which will set their heat race starting position.

NAPA Auto Parts Duel, May 12th

40 laps each

Two 40 lap races with starting positions set from the heat races, winner of heat 1 will start on the pole of Duel 1, winner of heat 2 will start on the pole of duel 2, etc… Top 10 finishers in each Duel will transfer directly to the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Finishers 11th and beyond will compete in Saturday’s Last Chance Qualifier event.

Last Chance Qualifiers, May 13th

15 laps each

Two 15 lap races will be held on Spring Sizzler Saturday. The top 5 in each Last Chance Qualifier will transfer to the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

Provisionals

Two provisionals will be awarded for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®. One provisional for the most recent past Spring Sizzler winner and one provisional for the best average finish in Stafford Open Modified competition in 2022 (driver must have competed in all 5 open modified events)

NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler, May 13th

100 laps

The 51st running of The Greatest Race in the History of Spring

The Prize

To Win the NAPA Spring Sizzler: $20,000

Total Prize Money: $140,000

Lap Money: $15,000 ($150 per lap led)

To Win the NAPA Duel: $3,500

Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 12th - NAPA Auto Parts Duel & ACT Late Model 75

Saturday, May 13th - 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler

Tickets

StaffordSpeedway.com/tickets

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR