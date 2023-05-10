What You Need to Know: 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler

The Spring Sizzler® tradition continues with the 51st running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® Friday, May 12th & Saturday, 13th. Here’s what you need to know about the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring”.
The Cars: Open Modifieds
Often referred to as “Tour-Type”, these 600 horsepower beasts are some of the fastest short track cars around. The Open Modified is the same as the cars that compete on the Whelen Modified Tour.
The Drivers: All the top Modified drivers in the Northeast
47 Modified teams are pre-entered in the Sizzler including past Sizzler winners Doug Coby, Bobby Santos, Woody Pitkat, and Matt Hirschman. Click here for the full entry-list.
51st Spring Sizzler Qualifying Format
Heat Race, May 12th
8 laps each
Heat race lineup will be set by a random draw. When drivers sign-in they will draw a number which will set their heat race starting position.
NAPA Auto Parts Duel, May 12th
40 laps each
Two 40 lap races with starting positions set from the heat races, winner of heat 1 will start on the pole of Duel 1, winner of heat 2 will start on the pole of duel 2, etc… Top 10 finishers in each Duel will transfer directly to the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Finishers 11th and beyond will compete in Saturday’s Last Chance Qualifier event.
Last Chance Qualifiers, May 13th
15 laps each
Two 15 lap races will be held on Spring Sizzler Saturday. The top 5 in each Last Chance Qualifier will transfer to the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®.
Provisionals
Two provisionals will be awarded for the 50th NAPA Spring Sizzler®. One provisional for the most recent past Spring Sizzler winner and one provisional for the best average finish in Stafford Open Modified competition in 2022 (driver must have competed in all 5 open modified events)
NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler, May 13th
100 laps
The 51st running of The Greatest Race in the History of Spring
The Prize
To Win the NAPA Spring Sizzler: $20,000
Total Prize Money: $140,000
Lap Money: $15,000 ($150 per lap led)
To Win the NAPA Duel: $3,500
Weekend Schedule
Friday, May 12th - NAPA Auto Parts Duel & ACT Late Model 75
Saturday, May 13th - 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler
Tickets
For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.
Stafford Speedway PR