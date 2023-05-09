Corvette Z06 Hardtop Convertible To Pace 107th Indianapolis 500

For the first time in the storied history of this iconic car model, a hardtop convertible Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will lead the field to the green flag for the 107th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 28 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The exterior and interior of the Corvette Z06 convertible will be on full display as the car fulfills responsibilities on and off the track.

This is the first generation of Corvette Z06 to offer a hardtop convertible, greatly expanding the convertible’s ability to serve on track at any speed and provide open roof comfort on the street.

Corvette is the longest-running car nameplate in automotive industry history, so it’s no surprise Corvette has paced “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” more times than any car. The 2023 race marks the 34th time for Chevrolet to pace dating back to 1948 and the 20th time overall and since 1978 for America’s favorite sports car.

“As we celebrate the rich history of the Corvette Pace Car at IMS, it’s amazing to see the evolution of these cars on and off the track,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “The hardtop convertible on the 2023 Corvette Z06 is just another example of the Chevrolet innovation that translates from track to street.”

Red Mist Metallic exterior paint and two-tone Jet Black and Sky Cool Gray with Torch Red accents on the interior pair nicely with the Indianapolis 500 logos. Spider-design forged aluminum wheels finished in Tech Bronze complete the car’s iconic, race-ready look.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is set apart by its beating heart, the 5.5L LT6 which creates 670 horsepower, making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 ever to ever hit the market in any production car. All that power will be held to the track with the Carbon Aero package, providing 734 pounds of downforce at 186 mph, more than any other Corvette.

In its 70-year history, Corvette has become synonymous with American sports cars, and the Z06 is the definition of America’s supercar. It’s authentic, optimistic, proud, young at heart and ingenious – values synonymous with both the Indy 500 and Chevrolet.

“We are honored to be pacing the 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 with the Corvette Z06 convertible,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Global Chevrolet. “Chevrolet and INDYCAR share the same spirit of competition, and we are proud Z06 will lead the pack across the bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

GM PR