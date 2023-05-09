2nd Annual Micro Mania Micro Sprint Races Set for Sept. 20-23 as Part of Nascar Playoffs Week Festivities

Texas Motor Speedway will once again be the epicenter of exciting micro sprint racing Sept. 20-23 when the 2nd annual MICRO MANIA takes over the 1/5-mile Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway dirt oval for three days of racing during NASCAR Playoffs week.

MICRO MANIA begins with a full day of practice on Wednesday, Sept. 20, with qualifying races both Thursday and Friday (Sept. 21-22). Saturday (Sept. 23) evening’s schedule will consist of mains in both the Outlaw and Junior Sprint classes with the $10,000-to-win Outlaw Sprint A-main highlighting a total event purse of $50,440.

Last year’s Outlaw Sprint feature winner was 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson while Brexton Busch, the seven-year-old son of two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, earned the Junior Sprint crown.

“Last year’s inaugural MICRO MANIA was a great success and a strong new addition to Texas Motor Speedway’s overall lineup of championship motorsports events,” said Texas Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Mark Faber. “Kenny Brown and everyone at POWRi do such an amazing job so we’re looking forward to having them back for another highly competitive three days of racing leading into our Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.”

Micro Sprints are smaller versions of full-sized sprint cars with side-mounted 640cc motorcycle engines that can generate 140 horsepower with similar chassis and body styles to the standard sprint car. Competition classes include both Outlaw Sprint (for adults) and Junior Sprint (for kids).

“The thrills and excitement of MICRO MANIA returns to Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway on September 20-23,” said POWRi President Kenny Brown. “Featuring some of the most skilled drivers in the world contending in heart-stopping action and intense battles, the MICRO MANIA is not to be missed. Mark your calendars and join us at Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway from September 20-23 for an unforgettable weekend of racing excitement!”

Texas Motor Speedway’s always-busy events schedule is well under way. Upcoming events in 2023 include: C-10 Nationals (May 12-14), Holley LS Fest (May 19-20), Cowtown Fairs (May 25-June 6), Bandas y Trocas (May 27 and Oct. 14), Solar Car Challenge (July 13-15), Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Playoffs weekend (Sept. 23-24), Goodguys’ Summit Racing Lone Start Nationals (Sept. 29-Oct. 1), and Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest (Oct. 19-22). The year wraps up with the family-favorite and speedway tradition Gift of Lights holiday light show. Click HERE for more information and to purchase season tickets.

. For more information on MICRO MANIA, including the event format and registration, please visit www.powri.com . To purchase tickets, please go to www.texasmotorspeedway.com/ events/micro-mania

TMS PR