Usac East Coast Sprints Join Nascar Modifieds and Sportsman at Grandview Speedway Saturday

Well, it was about time.

After suffering through a difficult month of April which saw the Speedway complete only one Saturday night event of the five scheduled due to rainy weather, Grandview Speedway competitors and race fans alike were greeted with beautiful weather this past weekend, and the second NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing program of the season was put into the record books.

It was a highly competitive night of racing with Brett Kressley scoring his first T.P. Trailer Modified victory of the season over Mike Gular, Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer and Eddie Strada, while in the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman action it was a career first win for Hunter Iatalese over Jesse Hirthler, Kyle Smith, Steve Young and Cody Manmiller.

Next up on the schedule will be a big triple division race program featuring the only visit of the season from the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Wingless Sprint Cars on Saturday, May 13. Grandview will present the regular T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman program along with the USAC East Sprinters making for a huge night of competition. The show will include qualifying events for all classes leading up to a 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and 25-lap features for the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman and USAC East Coast Sprints.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $25, students 10-15 with ID are $15, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The Rapid Tire USAC East Coast Sprints presented by Capitol Renegade will be looking to present their fifth program all-time at Grandview Speedway on Saturday, May 13. The first visit by the club was in 2019 with current NASCAR Modified driver Tim Buckwalter scoring the win. The 2020 edition was nixed by the cancellation of the first part of the race schedule that season by the COVID shutdown, followed by a Briggs Danner win in the 2021 race. Last year’s 2022 event was lost to rain, leaving USAC East Coast with two events completed in four tries in Grandview history heading into this Saturday’s program.

Saturday, May 20 will feature another T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman double-header, which also includes the fan participation trivia night contest, which was a big hit last week.

The final weekend of May will see a NASCAR show of T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman on Saturday, May 27, followed by the first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of the season on Sunday, May 28. This holiday program features the 358 Modifieds in a special 50-lap feature race titled the ‘Balls to the Wall 50’.

The winner of the 50-lap feature will grab a $5000 payoff, and the leader at laps 20 and 35 (when the race will be halted, and the top four drivers inverted) will pocket $1500. So, it becomes a race of strategy to chase the bonus or go for the win. Should the same driver lead laps 20, 35 and then grab the final checker to win, Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $4000 extra bonus, allowing the 50-lap feature winner to grab a possible total of $12,000 for the victory!

The 602 crate Sportsman will also join the show which starts at 7:30 pm. on May 28, making for a big holiday weekend of racing action.

After last Saturday’s program the point standings have shuffled a bit, as Brett Kressley is now on top of the T.P. Trailer Modified standings by just five points over Mike Gular, the two feature winners so far this year. The rest of the top five are Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer and Jeff Strunk.

The T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman also have a new point leader in Kyle Smith, who is in front of a tie for second between defending champ Brian Hirthler and Logan Watt, by 31 points. Filling out the top five are Cody Manmiller and Brad Grim.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Brett Kressley – 609, 2. Mike Gular – 604, 3. Craig Von Dohren – 569, 4. Jared Umbenhauer – 535, 5. Jeff Strunk – 509, 6. Eddie Strada – 507, 7. Tim Buckwalter – 476, 8. Ryan Watt – 416, 9. Bobby Trapper Jr. – 408, 10. Dylan Swinehart – 389.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Kyle Smith – 568, 2. Brian Hirthler – 537, 2. Logan Watt – 537, 4. Cody Manmiller – 488, 5. Brad Grim – 486, 6. Michael Burrows – 436, 7. Adrianna Delliponti – 398, 8. Steve Young – 375, 9. Jesse Hirthler – 366, 10. Parker Guldin – 365.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be looking for a victory this coming Saturday in their chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – ‘Balls to the Wall 50’ – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR