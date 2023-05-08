Coca-Cola Racing Family Legends Named Grand Marshals for Historic 64th Running of the Coca-Cola 600

With five Coca-Cola 600 victories between them, Coca-Cola Racing Family legends Jeff Burton, Dale Jarrett, Bobby Labonte and Kyle Petty are no strangers to leading the field at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Memorial Day Weekend event. This year, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, the four NASCAR greats will lead the command to fire engines ahead of the historic 64th running of the iconic race.

“It’s fitting, during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and as we mark 25 years of the Coca-Cola Racing Family, that we honor the living legends who helped build our sport and create countless memories through the years,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “As we look to write the next chapter in the history of this illustrious event, what a treat it will be for fans to have Jeff, Dale, Bobby and Kyle not only offer the command, but also behind the wheel of our Grand Marshal cars for a few memorable laps.”

In a nod to the Memorial Day Weekend, the drivers will be introduced by Lisa Marie Riggins, USO regional president of the Southeast region and executive director of the National Capital District.

The weekend fun kicks off Friday with the ARCA Menards Series’ General Tire 150 and the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series N.C. Education Lottery 200 as well as an energetic performance at Circle K Speed Street by AC/DC tribute band Dirty Deeds. On Saturday, Xfinity Series drivers will battle for supremacy in the Alsco Uniforms 300 and the NASCAR Cup Series will take the track for the first time to set the field for Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600. Country music superstar Jake Owen will rock the Circle K Speed Street stage. The party moves to the infield on Sunday as the legendary Doobie Brothers with Michael McDonald are scheduled to perform a pre-race concert before the patriotic salute to the U.S. Armed Services and the green flag for the Coca-Cola 600.

