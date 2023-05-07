Grant Enfinger wins Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway

Grant Enfinger survived a tumultuous, action-packed Heart of America 200 Saturday night to capture his first NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series win of the season. He crossed the finish line more than 4 seconds ahead of Corey Heim to win at Kansas Speedway for the first time.

“There was a little bit of chaos behind us a couple of times, but I was fortunate to be in front of that stuff,” said Enfinger. “I thought we had the truck to beat tonight … This is a track where if you have a good truck, you can go to the front. That makes for a great race.”

Enfinger took advantage of his Chevrolet’s speed to keep himself ahead of multi-truck accidents that took out key contenders like Christian Eckes, Rajah Caruth, Carson Hocevar and others. He also punched his ticket into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoffs, which includes an elimination race at Kansas Speedway in September.

Zane Smith, Stewart Freisen and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five on a sultry night at the 1.5-mile oval.

Earlier in the day, Jessie Love won the Dawn 150 in an exciting ARCA Menards Series race that featured an exciting duel between the Toyotas of Love, Dean Thompson and Taylor Gray.

Now all eyes are focused on Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Showcase. William Byron will start from the Busch Light Pole in the AdventHealth 400 after blazing a blistering lap Saturday on Kansas Speedway’s sundrenched surface.

Gates open at 9 a.m. Sunday, with a multitude of NASCAR Cup Series driver appearances, live music and activities planned throughout the property.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Kansas City Chiefs legend Neil Smith will deliver the command to start engines and the best drivers in the world will compete for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs and a smoking-hot serving of BBQ beef ribs from championship pit master Myron Mixon.

Tickets are still available but going fast. Fans are encouraged to visit www.kansasspeedway.com to secure them while supplies last.

Kansas Speedway PR