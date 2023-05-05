Speedstrs to Run Twin-17 Lap Features Thursday at Bloomsburg Fair Raceway

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway suffered its first setback of the season when over saturated grounds forced the postponement of the May 4 race card. Up to then the first two weeks got off to a rousing start with rave reviews from racers among all classes complimenting the great track work done by promoter Rich Tobias.

Proof came in the form of track records falling in the All-Pro SpeedSTRs on consecutive weeks as well as new marks set in the 602 Crate Modifieds. And not to mention the competitive racing being held with little to no dust issues has made for some a positive outlook under Tobias’ direction.

Racing resumes at the historic fairgrounds for a third round of the ’23 season on Thursday, May 11 headlined by a pair of 17-lap features for the All-Pro SpeedSTRs.

Also on the speed-bill will be the 602 Crate Modifieds, FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks and Slingshots.

Both SpeedSTR features will be point events and currently Eddie Strada, who was the most recent winner, is tied at the top of the standings with Opening Night winner Steve Buckwalter.

In the 602 Crate Modifieds there is only a five point gap between Carter Crooker who won on April 20 and Paulie Hartwig III, winner on April 27.

In the FWD 4-Cylinder Stocks it’s a close family affair with opening round winner Adam Campbell holding a mere five point edge over Tim Campbell.

With back-to-back wins in the Slingshots Andrew Turpin has proven to be the hot ticket in the early going thus far.

Pit gates will open at 4:30 pm, grandstands at 6:00 pm, hot laps at 6:15 pm and racing begins at 7:00 pm. Adult grandstand admission is $15, seniors/Military/students are $13, kids 6-12 are $5 and under 5 free.

On June 8 the IMCA Modifieds and ARDC Midgets join the SpeedSTRs, Crate Modifieds and Slingshots and the JuiceBox Division at intermission for kids 10 and under. The 4-Cylinder Stocks have that night off.

The postponed May 4 program, which was to feature twin 17-lap features for the 602 Crate Modifieds, has been rescheduled for Thursday, June 22.

The 25-lap/$600-to-win FWD-4 Cylinder Stock feature will be held at later date.

For up to date news please visit the track’s website at https://racing.bloomsburgfair. com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ BloomsburgFairRaceway/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/ BloomFairRacewy and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/ bloomsburgfairraceway/

Bloomsburg Fair Raceway PR