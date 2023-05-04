Nashville’s Old Dominion Named Grand Marshal of Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Award-winning and world-renowned country music band Old Dominion will serve as grand marshal for the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway.

The Nashville-based group, which received its eighth consecutive Academy of Country Music Awards nomination for Group of the Year earlier this spring and claimed the past five straight such accolades, is set to give NASCAR’s Cup Series drivers the command to start their engines before the 6 p.m. CT race under the lights.

“We’re honored to have Old Dominion serve as grand marshal for Middle Tennessee’s can’t-miss event of the summer,” Nashville Superspeedway general manager, Matt Greci said. “The Ally 400 race week is one of NASCAR’s brightest stages, and it could not be more fitting for one of country music’s finest groups to be a part of this spectacular event.”

With eight No. 1 singles, the chart-topping band has surpassed one billion on-demand streams, earned several Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe.

“NASCAR definitely brings us down Memory Lane, so to be asked to say the most famous words in motorsports at NASCAR’s Ally 400 race at Nashville Superspeedway is an honor and a privilege,” Old Dominion said. “We are excited to make even more NASCAR memories with our friends, family, and the NASCAR fans!”

Old Dominion have emerged as one of Nashville’s most successful post-modern country bands, fusing clever lyrics with an infectious sound. Their lyrical wit and hook heavy songwriting is a winning proposition. Since breaking onto the scene, the band has achieved eight No. 1 singles at country radio, over five billion on-demand streams, multiple Platinum and Gold single certifications and headlined arenas and amphitheaters around the globe. Old Dominion are currently the 5X reigning CMA and ACM “Group of the Year.” They are currently nominated for their 8th consecutive ACM “Group of the Year” honor. The band also earned nominations for “Album of the Year” at the 2022 CMA Awards and for “Favorite Country Duo or Group” at the 2022 American Music Awards.

-- NASHVILLESUPERSPEEDWAY.COM --

NASCAR RACE SCHEDULE AND TICKETS

Nashville Superspeedway’s 2023 race schedule includes:

Friday, June 23

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race

7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio





Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race 7:00 p.m. CT, FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio Saturday, June 24

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race

2:30 p.m. CT, USA, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio

Sunday, June 25, 6 p.m.

Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race

6:00 p.m. CT, NBC, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio





Call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss your options with an account representative or visit nashvillesuperspeedway.com. Friday and Saturday tickets are FREE for kids 12 and under (with a paying adult) at Nashville and just $10 on Sunday.

FOLLOW US

Keep track of all of Nashville Superspeedway’s events by following on Twitter and Instagram or become a Facebook fan.

NSS PR