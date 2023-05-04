NASCAR Modified and Sportsman Saturday Action Highlites Two Nights of Racing at Grandview Speedway This Weekend

After an unexpected break in the race schedule due to the weather, Grandview Speedway is ready to fire back to action this weekend with two nights of action.

The weekend will begin with the Outlaw Racing Series presenting their Enduro/Vintage program joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds on Friday, May 5 starting at 7 pm. On Friday, grandstand admission for adults is $10, children ages 12 and under are free, while pit admission is $30. Pit gates open at 2 pm. while grandstand gates open at 5:30 pm. and racing starts at 7 pm.

Then on Saturday, May 6 Grandview will present the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a two-division program which is run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

The Astound TV Network (ATVN) will once again be returning for their 21st season at Grandview Speedway to record the race events on six selected Saturday nights, and then show the broadcasts on a tape-delayed basis. The first event to be covered will be the Saturday, May 6 program.

Astound TV Network (ATVN) will once again produce the race events and broadcast those races on a tape-delayed basis, with each program this year being split into two separate shows. The heat races will be a complete program shown on the following Tuesday nights at 7:30 pm. The features will air the following Friday evening at 7 pm. with further replays to follow.

ATVN airs on channel 4/1004 HD (Lehigh Valley) and channel 8 /608 HD in Delaware County. Additional air dates and times of the races can be found at astound.com/ATVN.

The starting time this Saturday, May 6 will change to 7:30 pm. which will be the starting time for all Saturday shows for the rest of the season.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The pre-race Meet and Greet with the guys from Low Down and Dirty returns and features the father and son duo of Ryan and Logan Watt. The Meet and Greet is held in the main gate area starting at 5 pm. and is a great time for fans to meet the drivers up close, collect some autographs, take photos, and talk racing with their favorite drivers.

With only one race in the record books so far this season, drivers will be itching to get back to action and all are contenders to reach victory lane in T.P. Trailer Modified feature action.

Drivers that will be in the hunt for a win on Saturday will be those drivers who finished in the top spots on Opening Night including Mike Gular, Brett Kressley, Jeff Strunk, Craig Von Dohren, Tim Buckwalter, Jared Umbenhauer, Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, John Willman, Dylan Swinehart and many more.

In the T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman division, it is anyone’s guess as to who may grab a win with only one race complete. Likely candidates include the top finishers from night one including Brian Hirthler, Brett Gilmore, Logan Watt, Kyle Smith, Mike Schneck Jr., Brad Grim, Andy Ressler, Michael Burrows, Cody Manmiller, and Adrianna Delliponti.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be looking for a victory this coming Saturday in their chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

The second weekend of the month of May on Saturday, May 13, will feature the only visit of the year by the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast wingless Sprint Cars. They will make for a three-division program joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman at 7:30 pm.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – 'Balls to the Wall 50' – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR