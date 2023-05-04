Maybury Material Handling Renews Stafford Speedway 1st Place Contingency Program Bonus

For the 8th consecutive season, Maybury Material Handling of East Longmeadow, MA, will be a first place contingency program partner at Stafford Motor Speedway. Maybury will present a bonus of $150 to each SK Modified® winner and a $150 bonus to each SK Light feature winner. With 22 SK Modified® races on the schedule, Maybury will contribute a total of $3,300 to SK Modified® feature winners and $3,150 to SK Light feature winners with 21 SK Light races scheduled.

The 2022 season was ultra competitive in the SK Modified® division with 12 different drivers reaching NAPA Victory Lane over 21 races. David Arute, Stephen Kopcik, and Ronnie Williams led the division with 3 wins each while Cory DiMatteo, Keith Rocco, and Marcello Rufrano each won twice. Single wins were notched by Anthony Bello, Michael Christopher, Jr., Tyler Hines, Bryan Narducci, 2022 SK Modified® champion Todd Owen, and Jon Puleo. Bello, Puleo, and Rufrano were all first time SK Modified® feature winners and 10 of the 12 winners have full-time rides lined up for the 2023 season.

The SK Lights saw 9 different winners over 19 races last season with Tyler Chapman leading all drivers with 4 trips to NAPA Victory Lane. George Bessette, Jr., Derek Debbis, and Alexander Pearl all scored 3 wins with Chris Matthews the only other multiple winner with 2 wins. Single event winners were Tyler Alkas, 2022 SK Light champion Tyler Barry, Josh Carey, and Joey Ferrigno. Alkas and Carey were both first time winners in the SK Lights and all 9 winners from 2022 will be back on track racing for victory in 2023.

Since 1976, Maybury Material Handling has been designing, supplying, and servicing a wide variety of material handling equipment throughout New England. Maybury provides customers from a wide range of industries with solutions to move, lift, and store their parts and products. Maybury has become one of the largest and most successful material handling companies in the Northeast with nearly 100 employees operating as a distributor for approximately 1,300 manufacturers.

Maybury supplies virtually all types of material handling equipment, including many ergonomic & productivity enhancing products. Customers range from large manufacturers to small, family-owned businesses. A diverse product line, knowledgeable personnel, and an emphasis on safety combine to make Maybury a recognizable leader in the material handling industry. For more information about Maybury Material Handling, please visit Maybury.com.

The first Maybury Material Handling contingency bonuses of the 2023 season will be paid out on Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13 as part of the rescheduled NAPA Spring Sizzler® Weekend. The NAPA Spring Sizzler® kicks off on Friday, May 12 and will consist of two 40-lap NAPA Duel qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Saturday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) will make its return to Stafford Speedway on May 12th with a 75-lap feature with over 40 cars expected for the race. Limited Late Model and Street Stock feature events will complete Friday’s racing program.

Order 51st NAPA Spring Sizzler® Tickets

Sponsor a NAPA Spring Sizzler® Lap



Saturday, May 13th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Saturday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR