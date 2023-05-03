Country chart-toppers Lonestar to perform in AMS Fan Zone on July 8

Multi-award winning country group Lonestar will perform a live concert in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s Fan Zone for fans attending the Alsco Uniforms 250 on Saturday, July 8.

The highly acclaimed band - known for a number of Country music No. 1 hits such as “I’m Already There”, “Mr. Mom”, and “Smile” - will be on the AMS Fan Stage as part of the Revs & Riffs weekend, which brings together racing and concerts throughout Atlanta’s summer NASCAR event.

All told, the 2023 running of Revs & Riffs will feature musical acts across three days, including the previously-announced concert by Andy Grammer prior to Sunday night’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. Additional acts in the AMS Fan Zone on Sunday and the Peach Pit on Friday night will be revealed soon.

Lonestar has won many of music’s top honors, including Academy Of Country Music awards for New Vocal Group in 1996, Single and Song of the Year in 2000, along with Humanitarian of the Year in 2002. They also won Country Music Association's Vocal Group of the Year and International Artist Achievement award in 2001. All told, Lonestar have sold more than 10.5 million records since their formation.

The country group’s performance on can be enjoyed as part of the free AMS Fan Zone experience prior to the Alsco Uniforms 250 night race on Saturday, July 8. To purchase tickets fans should visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR