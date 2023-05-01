Grandview Speedway Schedule Moves to May, Modified and Sportsman Double Header This Weekend, Usac East Sprints on May 13

After a frustrating month of April, Grandview Speedway is ready to advance the 2023 racing season into a busy month of May.

Suffering through a difficult month of April which saw the Speedway complete only one Saturday night event of the five scheduled due to rainy weather, including rain outs the last three weeks, competitors and fans alike can not wait for the calendar to change.

The month will begin with a double-header weekend, as the Outlaw Racing Series will present their Enduro/Vintage program joined by the Xcel 600 Modifieds on Friday, May 5 starting at 7 pm. Grandstand admission on Friday is $10.

Next on Saturday, May 6 Grandview will present the T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman in a two-division program which is run under the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series banner. The show will include qualifying events for both classes leading up to the 30-lap T.P. Trailer Modified feature and the 25-lap T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman main event.

The starting time will change to 7:30 pm. on May 6, which is the starting time for the remainder of all Saturday shows for the season.

Pit gates will open at 4 pm. with grandstand gates opening at 5:30 pm. warm-ups starting at 6:30 pm. and the first race of the evening getting the green flag at 7:30 pm.

Adult grandstand admission is $20, students 10-15 with ID are $10, while children ages 9 and under are admitted free of charge. Pit admission is $35 for NASCAR members and $45 for non-members.

The second weekend of the month of May on Saturday, May 13, will feature the only visit of the year by the Rapid Tire USAC East Coast wingless Sprint Cars. They will make for a three-division program joining the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman at 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 20 will feature another T.P. Trailer Modified and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman double-header, which also includes the fan participation trivia night contest.

The final weekend of May will also be a two-day race weekend, as Saturday, May 27 will see the T.P. Trailer Modifieds and T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman joined by the Outlaw Racing Series Vintage cars at 7:30 pm. kick starting the Memorial Day holiday festivities.

This will be followed by the first Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event of the season on Sunday, May 28. This holiday program features the 358 Modifieds in a special 50-lap feature race titled the ‘Balls to the Wall 50’. There is a bit of a different twist to this event, as the feature will be slowed at lap 20 and lap 35, with the top ten drivers in the running order receiving a bonus payoff, and the top four drivers being inverted for the restart.

The winner of the 50-lap feature will grab a $5000 payoff, and the leader at laps 20 and 35 will pocket $1500. So, it becomes a race of strategy to chase the bonus or go for the win. Should the same driver lead laps 20, 35 and then grab the final checker to win, Pioneer Pole Buildings will post a $4000 extra bonus, allowing the 50-lap feature winner to grab a possible total of $12,000 for the victory!

The 602 crate Sportsman will also join the show which starts at 7:30 pm. on May 28, making for a big holiday weekend of racing action.

With the rain out again last week, the point standings remain the same as they have been since Opening Night on April 8, as Mike Gular and Brian Hirthler remain on top of the points chase.

The top ten in T.P. Trailer Modified points are 1. Mike Gular – 307, 2. Brett Kressley – 300, 3. Jeff Strunk – 289, 4. Craig Von Dohren – 280, 5. Tim Buckwalter - 267, 6. Jared Umbenhauer – 259, 7. Eddie Strada – 240, 8. Justin Grim – 240, 9. John Willman – 228, 10. Dylan Swinehart – 219.

The top ten in T.P. Truck Equipment Sportsman points are 1. Brian Hirthler – 310, 2. Brett Gilmore – 299, 3. Logan Watt – 290, 4. Kyle Smith – 289, 5. Mike Schneck Jr. – 268, 6. Brad Grim – 256, 7. Andy Ressler – 249, 8. Michael Burrows – 238, 9. Cody Manmiller – 220, 10. Adrianna Delliponti – 218.

All these drivers plus nearly three dozen total in each class will be looking for a victory this coming Saturday in their chase for the Grandview Speedway track and NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series championships.

Since the 1960’s, Grandview Speedway has been presenting exciting wheel to wheel NASCAR stock car racing every Saturday Night starting in April and running through October, plus special events. Grandview Speedway is located at 43 Passmore Road, Bechtelsville, Pa. 19505, just off Route 100, ten miles north of Pottstown, Pa.

Information is always available at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook, or by telephone at 610.754.7688.

UPCOMING EVENTS –

Friday, May 5 – Outlaw Racing Series Enduro, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage, Xcel 600 Modifieds – 7 pm

Saturday, May 6 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Saturday, May 13 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, USAC East Coast Sprints – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 20 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman plus Trivia Night – 7:30 pm

Saturday, May 27 – T.P. Trailer NASCAR Modifieds, T.P. Truck Equipment NASCAR Sportsman, Outlaw Racing Series Vintage – 7:30 pm.

Sunday, May 28 – THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES – Balls to the Wall 50 – 358 Modifieds*, 602 Sportsman – 7:30 pm.

Grandview Speedway PR