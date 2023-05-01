Local Business Support Looms Large For NASCAR All-Star Race Week

There is a strong activation presence from a wide variety of local businesses supporting the weeklong schedule of racing and entertainment activities at historic North Wilkesboro Speedway during the tradition-rich NASCAR All-Star Race, May 16-21.

Six dynamic partners from the surrounding Wilkes County community, including Tyson, Raymer Oil Company, Window World, ECMD, Cross Roads Harley-Davidson and Central Logistics will play a vital role in supporting events at North Wilkesboro Speedway during the NASCAR All-Star Race week.

Tyson, which had a major relationship with the iconic short track in the 1990s, is returning to serve as the entitlement sponsor of the Tyson 250 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race on Saturday, May 20. The highly-anticipated race will be broadcast live on FOX and MRN Radio. Craftsman Truck Series stars Zane Smith, Corey Heim, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez, Ty Majeski, Hailie Deegan and Carson Hocevar will be among those battling for the victory when the green flag drops at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Raymer Oil Company began a relationship with the track during its reopening last year and is returning to sponsor All-Star Friday on May 19, which will feature practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck Series teams, as well as concerts by popular country music performers Midland and Chase Rice. Raymer Oil operates Fast Phil’s convenience stores and IGA Marketplace grocery stores, the Official Grocery Store of North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Window World, which is based in North Wilkesboro, is continuing its successful partnership with the track as sponsor of the Window World 125. The CARS Late Model Stock race will feature NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Cup Series star Kevin Harvick and several other big names expected to be announced soon on Wednesday, May 17.

ECMD, the global supply chain provider to the residential building industry and also a North Wilkesboro-based business, announced its track entitlement partnership earlier this year for the ASA Stars Super Late Model Race, the ECMD 150, on Tuesday, May 16.

Cross Roads Harley-Davidson, located in Wilkesboro and providing customers throughout the region with outstanding service and selection of the latest Harley-Davidson motorcycles, partnered with North Wilkesboro Speedway earlier this year to sponsor the CARS Pro Late Models in the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 on Wednesday, May 17.

Finally, Central Logistics, a Wilkesboro company that specializes in moving freight and trailers across the country, will serve as the sponsor for the Hauler Parade that will officially welcome the NASCAR Cup Series transporters back into North Wilkesboro for the first time since 1996. The Hauler Parade presented by Central Logistics will be a part of Thursday’s downtown celebration on May 18 from 4-10 p.m.

“We are so grateful to have such a dedicated and enthusiastic group of local businesses supporting all of the activities at the Speedway throughout the NASCAR All-Star Race week,” said Jessica Fickenscher, the executive director of the NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. “These businesses have such a special history with this iconic racing facility and the extended community that their involvement brings quite a substantial impact.”

TICKETS:

NASCAR All-Star Race weekend ticket packages for all Friday/Saturday/Sunday activities, including NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice and qualifying sessions the Pit Crew Challenge; Midland, Chase Rice and Dierks Bentley concerts; NASCAR All-Star Open; NASCAR All-Star Race and Tyson 250 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race are on sale. A full race week schedule can be accessed by clicking here.

Single-day tickets for All-Star Friday presented by Raymer Oil – featuring the All-Star Race Pit Crew Challenge on May 20, and the Tyson 250 and All-Star Race heat races on May 21, are also on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at www.northwilkesborospeedway. com. Single-day tickets are also on sale for the ASA Stars National Tour ECMD 150 on May 16, and the May 17 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour doubleheader featuring the Crossroads Harley-Davidson 75 and the Window World 125.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with North Wilkesboro Speedway and get the latest news regarding NASCAR All-Star week and North Wilkesboro Speedway by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

