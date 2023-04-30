Keller Returns to Madera and to Victory Lane in Saturday’s Mavtv Late Model Action

2022 Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Model champion Kyle Keller of Las Vegas, Nev. made his return to the driver’s seat at Madera Speedway and promptly won in Saturday night’s round three at the one-third mile speedway. Keller’s win was part of a four division MAVTV televised program on a warm night at the Madera Fairgrounds.



Keller grabbed quick time with a 15.025 second lap over a field of 20 Pro Late Models. Keller drew first place after the top-ten redraw, starting next to Shelden Cooper for the 80-lap affair.



A multi-car skirmish stopped the action on lap one and required a red flag. Mike Hensley of Bass Lake bounced off the front stretch wall and a melee ensued. 2021 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Brody Armtrout of Smartsville and Bakersfield’s Kabe McClenny suffered race ending damage in the crash that involved more than half a dozen cars. Matt Erickson of La Grange and Jacob Smith of Eagle, Idaho both pitted with heavy body damage as well.



Jay Juleson of San Jose tagged the front stretch wall to bring out a caution on the restart but was able to continue after repairs.



Keller took off to a strong lead and encountered lapped traffic by lap 20. The traffic allowed Kenna Mitchell of Loomis to drive up to Cooper’s back bumper for second. She bobbled in turn two and collected 2022 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model champion Robbie Kennealy. Kennealy was then collected by Ross Strmiska. All three drivers continued with minor body damage.



Santa Clara’s Pete Soto came to a stop after heavy sparks in turn one on lap 47. The caution set up the race break three laps early for MAVTV interviews and adjustments. Keller led Cooper, Mitchell, a hard-charging Erickson, and round two winner Ethan Nascimento at the break.



Nascimento spun out of the top-five on lap 56 but the race remained green when he rejoined the pack. Howard Holden was racing for fifth with Tyler Herzog and suffered hard contact with the turn four wall for a caution on lap 71. The incident allowed Strmiska to emerge into the top-five.



A two-by-two scramble for second turned into a three wide battle into turn three that sent Erickson spinning. The race remained green as Erickson was able to keep going.



Keller charged to a comfortable victory by multiple car lengths over Cooper, Strmiska, a spirited run from Eagle, Idaho’s Jacob Smith in fourth, and Mitchell.



The 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series enjoyed a first-time winner when 12-year-old rookie Taylor Mayhew took the checkered flag in a thrilling finish.



Vito Cancilla of Martinez opened the season with two feature wins and started off Saturday night with fast-time in qualifying. He followed that up by drawing the pole position for the 70-lap feature.



Cancilla drove ahead of outside pole sitter Mayhew at the start. Mayhew had brief company from Chase Hand of Wilton for the second position. Cancilla’s advantage evaporated when Reno’s Mia Wright spun in turn one on lap 20. Hand used the restart to drive underneath Mayhew to take position number two.



The caution fell again for Wright spinning just two laps later, and Mayhew returned the favor on Hand to drive inside of him to retake second.



Jacob Ryan of Livermore spun in turn three on lap 35, setting up a five-lap race to the lap 40 break. Ryan and Chase Lopez of Castro Valley suffered a hard crash on the backstretch on the following restart that ended their respective races. Cancilla led Mayhew, Hand, Las Vegas’ Bryson Brown, and Madera’s Joey Kennealy into the break for MAVTV interviews and car adjustments.



Cancilla slowed on the restart and stopped in turn two, requiring a caution flag on the restart. Cancilla then continued on the track but without heading to the pits to the attention of his crew. Officials deemed it a deliberate stop on the track, placing Cancilla a lap behind after a penalty.



Mayhew inherited the top position while Texan Tristan Pena and Cam Carraway of Castro Valley collided for sixth behind them for a caution flag in turn one.



Hand and Mayhew got together on the restart entering turn one, sending Mayhew up the hill and opening the door for Kennealy to drive into second as well.



Wright spun on the front stretch with just eight laps remaining, bringing the lead trio of Hand, Mayhew, and Kennealy together for the restart. Hand and Kennealy had a grinding duel into turn one that allowed Mayhew to capitalize. Mayhew charged from third to first to lead lap 64. The 12-year-old held off a furious challenge from Hand for his first career 51FIFTY Jr. Late Model Series win followed by Brown in third. Kennealy finished fourth with Pena in fifth.



Pat Goodwill suffered an airborne crash that brought an early end to the NCMA Sprint Car feature at Madera Speedway. Goodwill was uninjured. Justin Kawahata was declared the winner over Robb Hammond and David Burchett.



Kaine Bettancourt dominated the INEX Bandolero feature followed by Andrew Williams and Braxton Garcia.



Up next for Madera Speedway is Club Race No. 2 on May 13, featuring NCMA Sprint Cars, Madera Late Models, Madera Super Stocks, Mini Stocks, and MSTs/Sedans.



For more information about the Madera Speedway including how to advertise with a race team on MAVTV please visit www.racemadera.com or call the race office at 209-356-1968.

The 2023 season would not be possible without the support of Lunkerdaddy Fishing Lures, 51FIFTY LTM, Mission Foods, 805 Beer, Race 2B Drug Free, Competition Carburetion, Hoosier Tires, and Sunoco Race Fuel.



Madera Racing on MAVTV airs Monday nights at 5:00pm Pacific and 8:00pm Eastern. Round two of the Lunkerdaddy Pro Late Models airs on May 1st!



2023 MADERA MAVTV LATE MODEL SCHEDULE

March 18 - $5,000-to-win

April 8

April 29

May 20 – Military Tribute Night

June 24 – Reverend Ron Spencer Red, White Blue Classic

July 22 - $5,000-to-win

August 26

September 16

October 7 - $10,000-to-win Short Track Shootout

Madera Speedway PR