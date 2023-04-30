Dylan Zampa Outlasts John Moore for Inaugural Super Series Win in Roseville

2022 Berco Redwood Pro Late Model champion Dylan Zampa of Napa made the most the debut of the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series, fending off John Moore for the inaugural victory on Saturday night at All American Speedway. A capacity crowd of over 3,000 fans were on hand for the 69th NASCAR Opening Night in Roseville, Calif.



“That was crazy. Hats off to John Moore. That was one of the best races we’ve ever had. Respects to him and everyone in the field,” Zampa said. “Definitely to all the fans – thank you all for coming out. This is my home track so it means a lot to me.”



2009 and 2019 track champion Jason Romero of El Dorado Hills led a field littered with champions in time trials, using a 20-year-old car to lead the way in the new NASCAR-sanctioned Super Late Model division. Moore then won the six-lap dash.



2008 Altamont Raceway Park and NASCAR California State Champion Jason Gilbert of Danville shared the front row with Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg for the main event. Gilbert led the opening lap in a side-by-side battle before Daniels led lap two. The top-six cars ran two abreast, three rows deep throughout the first 20-lap segment. Loomis’ Chris Scribner retired from the race and Romero took his first pit stop for a vibration which cost him multiple laps.



Moore broke free of the pack and chomped into Daniels’ advantage, but was unable to complete a pass for the lead. On the lap 22 restart, Zampa used the inside to drive underneath Moore for second. Zampa then drove inside of Daniels in turn four to lead lap 32. The race was stopped on lap 50 for a card draw to reorder the lead lap entries. Zampa and Moore drew the front row while 2007 Roseville champion Eric Schmidt of Roseville and Daniels fell back to row three, behind Gilbert and 2022 Super Stock champion Josh Whitfield.



Zampa and Moore thrilled the fans on the restart with back and forth crossover maneuvers for the lead. Moore took over on lap 52 while Zampa tried to get back into the top spot. Zampa’s crossover attempts finally prevailed on lap 57 when he made the decisive move back into the lead.



Romero’s night finally ended with mechanical failure in turn four, setting up a 10-lap sprint to the finish. Zampa darted off to a .691 second, $3000 victory over Moore while Schmidt outdueled Gilbert for third. Daniels rounded out the top-five.



Velocity Solar Modifieds opened their bids for the local, state, regional, and national titles in Roseville with Twin 25-lap features. Each paid $500 to win with Velocity bonus cash. Loomis’ Nick Lyons made an outstanding return to All American Speedway, taking over the lead on lap five in the opening event and never looking back for the win. Roseville’s Tyler Wentworth finished second ahead of Kris Price, Sammy Nuno of Windsor, and Cody Rickard of Roseville.



The second 25-lap affair was full of excitement. Don Shalla of Sacramento led the first seven laps while drivers attempted to overcome an eight-car inversion of the first race’s finish. Nuno drove into the lead on lap eight and brought Lyons and Wentworth with him. The caution flew on lap 12 when Price and Wentworth got together for third.



The following restart saw Nuno and Lyons slide on both ends of the race track, causing Rickard to spin to avoid before the leaders spun as well. Luke Kaper assumed the lead but a resurgent Kris Price drove around the outside of him for victory. Rickard finished third followed by Lyons and Nuno.



30-laps of F4 racing led to an exciting finish with Rocklin’s John Sproule scoring the win. Nathan Cleaver of Roseville led the first four laps before Sproule took over the lead on lap five by just .074 seconds in car 74. Multi-time champion Ray Molina collided with the turn one wall, while up in smoke, for a caution on lap 16. He was uninjured.



Sproule and past champion Matthew Fuhs of Roseville raced side-by-side for the win. Behind them, all three competitors in the battle for third went underneath the 16.5 second breakout rule and had to take a stop-and-go penalty. Fuhs took over the lead on lap 28 but Sproule battled back. They collided coming to the checkered flag with Fuhs spinning and Sproule crossing the line first. Sproule topped Dan Cherry of Citrus Heights, Roseville’s Matthew Cockrum, Jeremy Pruitt of Elverta, and Vic Theberge of Citrus Heights. The win paid bonus cash courtesy of J&J Smith Boat & RV Storage.



After an undefeated 2022 season, Josh Whitfield of Roseville grabbed the opening night NAPA Riebes Super Stock win. Antelope’s Terry Thomas won a nice battle with Dixon’s Tim Walters for second. Roy Smith of Roseville and Wade Volz of North Highlands rounded out the top-five.



Brent “Muddy Waters” won the NAPA Riebes Trailer Bash worth $1000. Loren Chitwood of Roseville won $250 for best appearing car while the popular “Baby Shark” Alan Bridgman of Sheridan won the $250 Master of Disaster. Richard Lavallee of Dixon dominated the first 13-laps before slowing and being overtaken for the lead.



All American Speedway continues May 13 with a huge night of stock car racing. Armed Forces Night will feature the JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, and Legends Tour Series.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway.



2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SPRING SMASH - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

