World Wide Technology Raceway President & CEO Curtis Francois named honorary starter of May 25 St. Louis Biz Dash 5k

Two marquee St. Louis races are joining forces as the Biz Dash 5K presented by World Wide Technology announces its grand marshal for the 8th annual event will be WWT Raceway Owner Curtis Francois. The 2023 Biz Dash will have a NASCAR flair when it welcomes more than 200 companies and 7,000+ participants to Downtown St. Louis on Thursday, May 25, 10 days before the Enjoy Illinois

300 NASCAR race takes place at WWT Raceway. Known as “St. Louis’ Healthiest Happy Hour”, the Biz Dash will feature race cars on display and a promotional tent with information about the Enjoy Illinois 300 and the first annual JJK5K, in which participants can run the track at WWT Raceway and benefit the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation.=

“The St. Louis Sports Commission is proud to align the Biz Dash 5K with WWT Raceway and the Enjoy Illinois 300, and having Curtis officially start our event with all the pageantry and excitement of the start of a NASCAR race is a perfect fit and something we are really looking forward to,” said Sports Commission Senior Vice President Chris

Roseman. “Curtis and his team have done a fabulous job transforming WWT Raceway and bringing major events to the region, which ties into the St. Louis Sports Commission’s mission to make St. Louis a better place to live, visit, work, and play through sports.”

Borrowing the customary NASCAR start and finish flags, Francois will flash the green flag to start the Biz Dash 5K, and he’ll wave the checkered flag at the finish line for the fastest finishers.

“I love racing…whether that’s in running shoes or on four tires, so I’m thrilled to join the

Biz Dash – one of the premier fitness events in our community,” said Francois. “This is the best sports town in America, thanks in large part to the leadership of the St. Louis Sports Commission which brings our community together by supporting events like our NASCAR Cup Series race weekend and upcoming JJK5K.”

The Biz Dash annually brings companies from across the St. Louis region together – this year converging on Lou Fusz Plaza at CITYPARK – to promote a healthy, active lifestyle and build team camaraderie with co-workers and friends in a fun atmosphere featuring music, food, drinks, entertainment, and a 5K run/walk. Registration is open through May 17, and includes a soft style Biz Dash t-shirt, complimentary post-race beverage, race bib, timing chip, and Biz Dash koozie. More details can be found at stlbizdash.com.

The Biz Dash 5K course has been previously announced, and is widely considered the best 5K race route in Downtown St. Louis, traversing past Union Station, Stifel Theatre, Citygarden, Busch Stadium, Ballpark Village, and with great views of the Gateway

Arch. Runners and walkers of all levels are encouraged to participate on their company team. Companies may register an unlimited number of employees. If your organization is not participating, you can register as an individual on the St. Louis Sports Foundation team and enjoy this one-of-a-kind event.

BIZ DASH PROCEEDS

The Biz Dash is produced by the St. Louis Sports Commission. Proceeds from the event benefit the St. Louis Sports Foundation, the Sports Commission’s 501c3 charitable affiliate. The Foundation’s newest program, Let ‘em Play, was launched in August 2022 with a messaging campaign centered on reminding youth sports parents, coaches, fans, and players that referees are to be respected and unsportsmanlike behavior is unacceptable.

To learn more about the St. Louis Sports Foundation or Let ‘em Play, visit sportsmanship.org.