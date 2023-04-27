WWE Superstar Braun Strowman named honorary pace car driver of Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 30

Braun Strowman will serve as the honorary pace car driver for the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 30, track officials said today.

A Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, native, Strowman is a former WWE Universal Champion, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and a two-time WWE Raw Tag Team Champion. Strowman returned to WWE competition in September 2022.

Strowman will lead 36 of America’s best drivers to the green flag for the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (FS1, PRN, Sirius NASCAR Radio) on Sunday, April 30.

Prior to the WWE, Strowman earned his Strongman Corporation (ASC) Professional Card by winning the NAS Amateur National Championships in 2011. He won the 2012 Arnold Amateur Strongman Championships, which earned him an invite to the 2013 Arnold Strongman Classic. He competed in the SCL North American Championships in 2012, finishing in fifth place as well as competing in the Giants Live Poland event, finishing in seventh.

Strowman’s business endeavors include serving as co-founder of Crusher Nuts, a partnership with Anarchy Bats and a mental health advocate and co-founder of Diskuss (in partnership with ROKIT).

The Würth 400 is the Monster Mile’s 105th NASCAR Cup Series race. Dover Motor Speedway is one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Among the FREE fan attractions set for this weekend is Big Bounce America, the world’s largest bounce house experience. Certified by Guinness World Records, Big Bounce America’s bounce house, 12,000-plus square feet of colors, inflatables and adventure is the world’s largest bounce house. Along with “The Giant,” a 900-foot long course containing more than 50 obstacles to pass through, the Big Bounce America experience will be FREE for race fans before the Würth 400 as well as before and after Dover’s Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 races.

Dover Motor Speedway's 2023 race schedule includes:

