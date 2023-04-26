Gaston Racing's GRE6.Com Renews Contingency Sponsorship At Stafford Motor Speedway

Stafford Speedway has announced that Gaston Racing’s “GRE6” will return to the Stafford Speedway contingency program for the 2023 season. Gaston Racing / GRE6.com will provide a weekly $125 bonus to each SK Light Modified 1st place finisher and a weekly bonus of $50 to each 2nd place finisher in the Street Stock division. Gaston Racing / GRE6.com will contribute a total of $3,675 during the 2023 season with $2,625 each going to SK Light competitors and $1,050 to Street Stock drivers. Gaston Racing / GRE6.com’s SK Light contingency bonus brings the SK Light winners' share up to $750 each week when combined with other contingency partners.

“I’m thrilled to be giving back by again offering contingencies through Stafford Speedway,” said Emily Gaston, Owner of Gaston Racing / GRE6.com. “Last year was certainly a challenge after the loss of GRE6 founder Bill Gaston at the start of the season, but the marketing program and contingencies still came through in a big way, which was truly remarkable under the circumstances. Our contingency programs are a vital piece of our success, and I am truly blessed to be able to partner with so many well recognized regional companies that support the racers at a truly world-class facility run by the best family in the business. It is because of their consistent, dedicated, passionate investments into their facility, the surrounding community and the racing teams, businesses and fans that I am excited to continue to partner with the Arutes. I have always enjoyed modified racing and the SK Light division is a great starting point for future modified drivers. I know almost all of the competitors and I thought this would be something nice to do for them. It costs a lot to run these cars so I am sure the money is going to be a tremendous help to whoever wins. It’s going to be an exciting racing season and I’m really looking forward to it, I can’t wait!”

New for 2023, there will be a Racer Rewards Loyalty program. Drivers must be registered customers of Gaston Racing’s GRE6.com and be given a Racer Rewards card to be eligible for giveaways and discounts. More information is available on Gaston Racing’s Facebook page or at their store.

The SK Lights boasted 9 different feature winners last season with Tyler Chapman leading the way with 4 wins. George Bessette, Jr., Derek Debbis, and Alexander Pearl all won 3 races each with Chris Matthews the other multiple feature winner with 2 victories. Tyler Alkas, defending SK Light champion Tyler Barry, Josh Carey, and Joey Ferrigno all scored a single win last season and all 9 winning drivers from 2022 will be returning to SK Light competition in 2023.

There were 9 different Street Stock drivers who recorded a second place finish with track champion Travis Hydar and Bert Ouellette leading all drivers with 5 runner up finishes each.

Gaston Racing / GRE6.com is a full-service performance parts dealer located at 96 Burnham Street in South Windsor, CT. Gaston Racing / GRE6.com can be found in the Stafford Speedway paddock area every week as the track parts truck and they can also be found online at gre6.com as well as on Facebook.

The first Gaston Racing / GRE6.com contingency bonuses of the 2023 season will be paid out on April 29 & 30 as part of NAPA Spring Sizzler Weekend. The NAPA Spring Sizzler® kicks off on Saturday, April 29, and will consist of two 40-lap NAPA Duel qualifying races for the Open Modified division. The 40-lap races will each pay $3,500 to win and will set the field for Sunday’s NAPA Spring Sizzler®. The American Canadian Tour (ACT) will make its return to Stafford Speedway on April 29th with a 75-lap feature with over 40 cars expected for the race. Limited Late Model, Street Stock, and Vintage All-Star divisions will complete Saturday’s racing program.

Sunday, April 30th will play host to the $20,000 to win 51st NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler®. Filling out Sunday’s racing card will be qualifying and feature racing for the SK Modified®, SK Light Modified, and Late Model divisions along with last chance qualifiers for the Spring Sizzler®.

For more information, visit staffordspeedway.com, follow Stafford Speedway on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR