Crayon 301 Goodyear Tire Test at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

With NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season in full swing, drivers and fans will soon turn their attention to New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) for the July 16 Crayon 301 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) race. Christopher Bell, Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott visited “The Magic Mile” on Tuesday for a Goodyear Tire test.

Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing

“I’m definitely relieved. I don’t know that we’re going to see as many winners this year as what we had last year, so that win isn’t as important as it was last year. This was a very important race for us to get in to the playoffs, and hopefully it’s a place where we can pad our playoff points whenever we come back, but we’re racing with a little different mentality when we don’t have to win.”

“For me, I’ve always felt like having a test at a racetrack has been extremely beneficial. Getting laps at Loudon is certainly beneficial for when we come back here in July, and I think all three of us should be pretty successful when we come back for the race.”

Brad Keselowski, driver of the No. 6 Ford for RFK Racing

“With New Hampshire being such a great track for me, having won races here and winning the lottery to get to test here, it was certainly a track for us to bring our A-game. We’re certainly making a lot of progress today, and looking forward to hopefully finding a little bit more tomorrow to be ready for the big race here in a few months.”

Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports

“This hasn’t been historically my best track. We had an okay run here last year. I think we were really fortunate to run second to Christopher, but at the end of the day, it’s always good to go test at a place that you don’t feel like you’ve done a very good job at, at least that’s the case for me.”

New England's only NASCAR weekend is July 14-16 at NHMS. On-track action kicks off Friday with practice and qualifying sessions for the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and Whelen Modified Tour (NWMT) plus Friday Night Dirt Duels at The Flat Track. The action continues with NCS qualifying, the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race on Doubleheader Saturday and culminates with the NCS taking on “The Magic Mile” Sunday for the Crayon 301. Don’t miss all of the exciting off-track action including Race Day Live with Kenny Wallace and John Roberts, The Groove fan hangout, concerts from Dirty Deeds and Shot of Poison, family movie night featuring “Top Gun: Maverick,” driver appearances, a variety of live performances, fireworks and much more.

Adult tickets start at just $59 for Sunday’s Crayon 301 NCS race and $35 for Doubleheader Saturday, featuring the Ambetter Health 200 NXS race and the Mohegan Sun 100 NWMT race. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10 for Sunday and free on Saturday. Further details can be found on the NHMS website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

