Cabo Wabo® Tequila Elevates Fan Experience at Kansas Speedway with New Branding

Cabo Wabo Tequila, an unquestionably Mexican tequila made with an undeniably American attitude, will elevate the fan experience with its branded presence at Kansas Speedway this season.

Kansas Speedway announced today that Cabo Wabo Tequila will own naming rights to the FanWalk and be the presenting partner of the Pre-Race Concert during the AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Weekend, May 6-7. This creates an unforgettable experience for fans attending the action-packed weekend.

The Cabo Wabo Tequila FanWalk located in the speedway’s infield will hold a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series autograph session and provide fans with views of the garage area, Busch Light Lounge and Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane throughout race weekend. Fans can also gather along the red carpet leading to the drivers’ meeting and gather autographs of their racing heroes.

Prior to NASCAR Cup Series engines starting on Sunday, the Pre-Race Concert presented by Cabo Wabo Tequila will host local Kansas City country cover band, Hudson Drive. The band has opened for national touring acts Chase Rice, Maren Morris, LOCASH, Jordan Davis and more. As one of the fastest growing bands in the Midwest, they specialize in keeping the country in modern country music. Their playlist covers today’s best country hits from legendary artist Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.

“We are thrilled to have Cabo Wabo Tequila play a huge role in the AdventHealth 400 race weekend,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Without a doubt, this brand will boost the exciting experiences that are set to take place during the much-anticipated NASCAR weekend.”

The prestige tequila brand will have a large presence throughout the Kansas NASCAR property with major emphasis on the newly built Highline District located in Turn 1. Fans can play pickleball on the Chicken N Pickle courts, and can enjoy live music and photo opportunities. The Highline District is open to all fans with grandstand admissions.

NASCAR fans have the opportunity enjoy three incredible races over two days, May 6-7. The excitement begins Saturday, May 6, with an action-packed day that includes the ARCA Menards Series’ Dawn 150 at 1 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series practice and qualifying, and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series’ Heart of America 200 at 7 p.m.

The green flag drops for the AdventHealth 400 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 7. The NASCAR Cup Series showcase features the sport’s top drivers competing for a spot in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which return to Kansas Speedway on Sept. 10.

Whether watching a race on T.V., or live at the track, Cabo Wabo reminds you to always drink responsibly. The brand recognizes that sometimes the boldest thing we can do is take our foot off the gas.

Fans are encouraged to secure their tickets now at www.kansasspeedway.com.

Kansas Speedway PR