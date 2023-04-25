All American Speedway Opens 2023 Nascar Racing Season on Saturday Night

All American Speedway powered by Roseville Toyota lifts the curtain on its 69th season of racing @the Grounds in Roseville with champions from across the west ready for NASCAR Opening Night. The one-third mile asphalt oval will feature the new JM Environmental Wild West Super Series, Velocity Solar Modifieds, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Super Stocks, and F4s in competition. The NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash closes the show followed by post-race fireworks.



Grandstands open at 4pm followed by Super Series qualifying. Heat races will begin at 5:15pm. Opening ceremonies are at approximately 6pm with main events to follow. Tickets for NASCAR Opening Night are available online at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com All seats are general admission, priced at $20 for adults, juniors ages 6-12 are $15, and kids 5 & under are FREE!



The new Wild West Super Series has attracted many champion drivers to compete in high-speed Super Late Models. Three NASCAR California State champions are expected, including Jason Romero of El Dorado Hills, Jason Gilbert of Danville, and John Moore of Granite Bay preparing entries. At least five All American Speedway Late Model track championships are represented in the field, led by Romero’s two titles, along with 2022 champion Dylan Zampa of Napa, 2007 champion Eric Schmidt, and 2021 champion John Moore. 2020 Jr. Late Model champion Aidan Daniels of Fort Bragg is also expected along with other touring and local champions across All American Speedway and beyond. They will race for a posted purse of up to $3000 to win and $400 to start, making it the largest weekly purse in speedway history.



The cavalcade of champions continues in the Velocity Solar Modifieds, which will serve as the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Div. 1 this season. The Mod Squad races for an outstanding $1,000 to win, shared across twin 25-lap features. Modifieds will compete for local, state, regional, and national points. 2022 champion Brandon White of Eureka returns along with former champion Nick Lyons of Rocklin.



NAPA Riebes Super Stocks has the largest number of drivers pre-registered to compete, chasing checkered flags, $300-to-win, and bonus cash throughout the season. Josh Whitfield of Roseville is the 2022 series champion. Contenders include Roseville’s Phil Wilkins, Antelope’s Terry Thomas, Larry Thornhill of Galt, and Loomis’ Harry Lambert.



Routinely the most enthusiastic group in the pits competes in the F4 division, utilizing foreign and domestic four-cylinder cars. The father-and-son duo of Roseville’s Ray Molina and Matt Fuhs has ruled the division for the last couple of seasons but will have a hungry group of drivers challenging them in Saturday’s 30-lap feature.



The hard-hitting NAPA Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash is also on tap, with drivers aiming for each other’s trailers while racing for 15-laps. The first driver across the finish line, with trailer still attached, earns a $1000 prize. $250 prizes are also up for grabs for the best decorated and Master of Disaster, both voted on by the fans.



Pre-registration for the Wild West Super Series season opener is open now at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Car number registration for all weekly divisions is also available while links to register or renew a driver’s NASCAR license is also available online.



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners such as Roseville Toyota, Berco Redwood, NAPA Riebes Auto Parts, JM Environmental, Velocity Solar, Sinister Diesel, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, A-All Mini Storage, Auto Gator, Pape Machinery, Atlas Disposal, and Roseville Moose Lodge for their strong support of All American Speedway. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place. All American Speedway mandates a sound regulation for all competitors as specified in the track rule book.



For more information, visit www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media!





2023 NASCAR WEEKLY RACING SCHEDULE (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)



April 29 NASCAR SEASON OPENER – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modified Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, Trailer Bash



May 13 NASCAR ARMED FORCES NIGHT - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series



May 20 NASCAR SPRING SMASH - Velocity Solar Modifieds Twin Features, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4 Shootout, NCMA Sprints, Trailer Bash



June 17 NASCAR EDGE OF SUMMER - Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Trailer Bash



June 24 NASCAR PLACER COUNTY FAIR – JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, F4s



Sept 9 NASCAR TRIBUTE TO HEROES - JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models, Legends Tour Series, Trailer Bash



Sept 30 NASCAR ARCA WEST NAPA 150, JM Environmental Wild West Super Series Late Models, Berco Redwood Pro Late Models, Velocity Solar Modifieds, Riebes / NAPA Auto Parts Super Stocks, F4s, AAMCO of Auburn Jr. Late Models



Oct 21 MONSTER TRUCK BASH + F4s

AAS PR